Terrell Owens Launches Another Attack Against Cowboys Coach Jason Garrett

Terrell Owens cannot stop talking about the Dallas Cowboys, and he cannot stop blasting their head coach.
For the second time in as many days, the Hall of Fame wide receiver has called for the Cowboys to fire Jason Garrett, an extreme measure he likened to Narcan for the spiraling squad.
The Cowboys’ three-game losing streak makes them an easy target for Owens, who played for the club from 2006-08 and now spends his days dispensing hot NFL takes for interested audiences.
Garrett, whose own players ignored him during Sunday’s loss to the Jets, is the bullseye.
Garrett has compiled an 80-62 mark in a decade at the helm, going 2-3 in the playoffs and never leading the Cowboys beyond the Divisional Round. Yet despite his track record, unflattering reputation and, now, underachieving with a Super Bowl-ready roster, he’s drawn overwhelming support from the Joneses, who’ve publicly shot down speculation regarding an in-season dismissal.
Why? Nobody can be sure. But T.O. has a guess.
Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!
Owens’ Initial Comments
The always outspoken 45-year-old reveled in Dallas’ inexplicable defeat at the hands of the Jets, who were winless prior to the Week 6 contest. Jumping on Twitter after their 24-22 letdown, Owens mercilessly trolled the club, expressing particular vitriol at the Jasons — Garrett and veteran tight end Jason Witten.
“Hey @realjerryjones!! Still think Jason Garrett is the answer?! For a decade, A DECADE NOW, it’s the same old song and dance!” Owens wrote. “I knew they were going to @JasonWitten on the 3rd down prior to TD and knew they were going to him on the 2-pt conversion. Not too late 2 bring me back.”
Owens was just getting started. For his next tweet, he responded to Stephen A. Smith’s own troll-job, “laughing right with” the notorious ESPN personality and Cowboys detractor. And for the second time, for whatever reason, he chided Witten.
Jerry Delivers Laughable Quote on Garrett
Jerry Jones is attempting to say all the right things at a time when his team is doing all the wrong things. Attempting. The “disappointed” Cowboys owner/general manager has done an about-face on Garrett, whose seat is hotter than a south Texas summer.
On Tuesday, Jones lobbed a major vote of confidence in Garrett’s direction, categorizing him as a “top coach” and refuting speculation about a possible in-season dismissal. On Wednesday, Jones continued his curious commentary, explaining from the NFL owners meetings in Florida that Garrett is a championship-caliber coach.
“Well, first of all, he’s got a lot of great coaching qualities, but nobody has them all,” he said, per ESPN.com’s Todd Archer. “To some degree we have invested a lot of money in the evolving of Jason as a head coach … There’s a lot of things that make him A+ across the board. You’ve got the look at the entire picture, and now he’s evolved into maybe to win some Super Bowls.”
READ NEXT: New Report Suggests Jason Garrett Could be Fired Before Cowboys’ Bye
Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL