Terrell Owens Launches Another Attack Against Cowboys Coach Jason Garrett

Garrett has compiled an 80-62 mark in a decade at the helm, going 2-3 in the playoffs and never leading the Cowboys beyond the Divisional Round. Yet despite his track record, unflattering reputation and, now, underachieving with a Super Bowl-ready roster, he’s drawn overwhelming support from the Joneses, who’ve publicly shot down speculation regarding an in-season dismissal.

Why? Nobody can be sure. But T.O. has a guess.

“Maybe Jason Garrett has something on Jerry Jones,” Owens joked. “Some personal information that if he cuts him, maybe he’s going to be whistleblower or something!”

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Owens’ Initial Comments

The always outspoken 45-year-old reveled in Dallas’ inexplicable defeat at the hands of the Jets, who were winless prior to the Week 6 contest. Jumping on Twitter after their 24-22 letdown, Owens mercilessly trolled the club, expressing particular vitriol at the Jasons — Garrett and veteran tight end Jason Witten.

“Hey @realjerryjones!! Still think Jason Garrett is the answer?! For a decade, A DECADE NOW, it’s the same old song and dance!” Owens wrote. “I knew they were going to @JasonWitten on the 3rd down prior to TD and knew they were going to him on the 2-pt conversion. Not too late 2 bring me back.”

Owens was just getting started. For his next tweet, he responded to Stephen A. Smith’s own troll-job, “laughing right with” the notorious ESPN personality and Cowboys detractor. And for the second time, for whatever reason, he chided Witten.

I'm laughing right with ya @stephenasmith!!!! They really brought @JasonWitten like he was the answer, a ”difference maker!” Really?! 🤷🏾‍♂️ I'm just saying! They got too much talent on that team to be ”undercoached” https://t.co/XS0hqmWI6b — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) October 14, 2019

Jerry Delivers Laughable Quote on Garrett

Jerry Jones is attempting to say all the right things at a time when his team is doing all the wrong things. Attempting. The “disappointed” Cowboys owner/general manager has done an about-face on Garrett, whose seat is hotter than a south Texas summer.

On Tuesday, Jones lobbed a major vote of confidence in Garrett’s direction, categorizing him as a “top coach” and refuting speculation about a possible in-season dismissal. On Wednesday, Jones continued his curious commentary, explaining from the NFL owners meetings in Florida that Garrett is a championship-caliber coach.

“Well, first of all, he’s got a lot of great coaching qualities, but nobody has them all,” he said, per ESPN.com’s Todd Archer. “To some degree we have invested a lot of money in the evolving of Jason as a head coach … There’s a lot of things that make him A+ across the board. You’ve got the look at the entire picture, and now he’s evolved into maybe to win some Super Bowls.”

READ NEXT: New Report Suggests Jason Garrett Could be Fired Before Cowboys’ Bye

Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL