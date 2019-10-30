The Newest Addition on the Patriots’ Injury Report is Alarming

The New England Patriots released their first injury report of Week 9 and it featured a surprise inclusion.

While there was perfect attendance at practice on Wednesday, including the return of Isaiah Wynn off injured reserve, the Patriots remain banged up on offense. This mounting list of injuries now includes quarterback Tom Brady, who was limited on Wednesday with a right shoulder injury.

Brady was on the injury report earlier this season as he dealt with a minor calf ailment that limited him for just two days before he was a full participant. But this injury is a little more shocking. The quarterback showed no sign of discomfort in his throwing shoulder against Cleveland on Sunday but did take a few hard hits.

Though his status for Sunday likely remains probable, it’s something to keep an eye on in the short term. The Patriots have moved back to its traditional pass-heavy offense. If Brady’s throwing shoulder really is bothering him, it could force the Patriots to try their luck running the ball, something they’ve struggled to do for much of the season.

Why Is This Time More Concerning?

It was commonplace to see Tom Brady’s name pop up on the injury list when the probable designation existed in the NFL. But since the league did away with that, Brady has been placed on the report much less.

This time, it concerns his throwing shoulder, however. During the 2017 playoff run, Brady’s throwing hand was sliced open during practice which nearly forced him to miss the team’s AFC Championship game. While this injury is likely far less serious, it’s still alarming to see it on his throwing arm with such a pass-heavy arsenal of plays being run in recent weeks.

Brady is one of the toughest players on the team and in the NFL, however. He has played banged up in the past and will likely be good to go on Sunday in Baltimore. The move to place him on the injury report could simply be Bill Belichick’s way of resting his quarterback and managing the 42-year-old’s reps in practice now that the team has three QBs.

Rounding Out the List

The injury report also included the likes of Julian Edelman and Patrick Chung who are both dealing with chest injuries. Edelman was also listed with an injured shoulder on this week’s report.

On a more positive note, both tight ends Matt LaCosse and Ryan Izzo, who didn’t participate at all last week, were limited participants in the first practice session of this week. LaCosse has been dealing with a sprained MCL that could keep him out until after bye week while Izzo seems to be on the mend after suffering a concussion in practice during Week 7 preparations.

Offensive guard Shaq Mason was also back in practice after an ankle injury forced him to miss the Patriots Week 8 victory over the Cleveland Browns, 27-13.

