Michael Bennett Takes Jab at Patriots Defensive Scheme

Veteran defensive lineman Michael Bennett spent less than half of the 2019 season with the New England Patriots and left Foxborough with a sour taste in his mouth.

Bennett’s tenure in New England was rocky, finishing the seven games he played in New England with just five tackles and 2.5 sacks, similar numbers to what he puts up on a weekly basis with his new team, the Dallas Cowboys. He was suspended for sparring with the coaching staff and was all around unhappy with the status of things while with the Patriots.

He was subsequently traded and recently opened up about his time in New England. When asked about how he has been adapting to the new defensive scheme in Dallas, Bennett didn’t hold back when comparing the Cowboys to the Patriots.

Michael Bennett on Cowboys scheme: "It's all the same really when it comes down to it. The scheme is very familiar to something I'm used to. I just came from the place (New England) with the most defenses in the league, so any other defense is pretty much easy to learn." — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 11, 2019

Most players who have spent time in New England would likely confirm the comprehensiveness of the team’s playbook or schemes in any given season.

In the same interview, Bennett talked of how grateful he was to play for his childhood team and even teased a potential retirement following the 2019 campaign.

Not the Only One

Bennett isn’t the only one who has burned bridges with the Patriots after his abrupt departure this season.

Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, who was with New England during preseason before being cut, resigned, then traded, was open about how upset he felt regarding the way things went down. He called his time with the Patriots ‘A waste of time’ just days before New England handed Thomas and the Jets a 33-0 drubbing.

Josh Gordon recently left New England under suspicious circumstances and was claimed off waivers by Seattle. Following his Seahawks debut, Gordon said he felt as if playing with Russell Wilson was an improvement.

And of course, there was Antonio Brown who just can’t seem to stay off Twitter. Upon his release by the Patriots, in the midst of thanking Bill Belichick and Tom Brady, he took a shot at Patriots’ owner Robert Kraft.

This tradition of jabbing at the Patriots goes back to Cassius Marsh, who reportedly ‘hated’ his time in New England. And even Adalius Thomas, who in 2010 publicly voiced his displeasure with New England before being released.

New England Isn’t For Everyone

It is very apparent that it takes a certain personality and skillset to succeed in New England, and not many players fit such a mold. Bill Belichick has always done what he felt is best for the team, from benching and trading Drew Bledsoe in 2001 to more recently trading top linebacker Jamie Collins in 2016.

Most notably, Jonas Gray experienced a sharp rise and fall within a week of assuming a major role on the team. The Patriots are a business-first organization but players who embrace the philosophy are rewarded with a chance to be a perennial contender.

As for Bennett, his talent is second-to-none, but it takes a lot more than talent to be a team player.

