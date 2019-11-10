ESPN Analyst Reveals Why Antonio Brown Hasn’t ‘Played Himself’ out of NFL

NFL free agent Antonio Brown is expected to meet with the National Football League on Thursday to discuss assault allegations that he faces.

Brown is being investigated by the league via their strict personal conduct policy following a lawsuit filed by his former trainer, Britney Taylor who states that Brown sexually assaulted her.

The wide receiver was also accused of misconduct by an artist who was working at his home in 2017.

For those keeping score at home: Brown has only played in one NFL game this season as a member of the New England Patriots.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter: If Brown were to get an offer from any of the three teams that have been in contact with him, the NFL would be prepared to place him on the commissioner’s exempt list.

In response to idea that Antonio Brown is not expected to play again this season, Drew Rosenhaus said: “I'm confident Antonio will play again this season. I believe the NFL should clear him after they interview him this week and I expect he will be signed shortly after that.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 10, 2019

Brown has filed eight grievances against the Raiders and Patriots, a source told ESPN’s Dan Graziano. He is seeking $39.775 million in lost salary, bonuses and guaranteed money.

Brown said in a social media post Thursday that he’s being treated unfairly by the NFL by stating:

“Imagine conforming to a system giving it a 100 percent to see them treat me like this . . . unfairly!” Brown initially wrote on Twitter. “Making money off my sweat and blood.”

Brown then posted again clarifying his comments by saying:

“I’m just very frustrated right now with the false allegations and slander to my name,” he tweeted. “I love football and I miss it. I just want to play and I’m very emotional about that. I’m determined to make my way back to the NFL asap[.]”

While on the red carpet of the ALS Greater New York Chapter Lou Gehrig Sports Awards dinner, I caught up with Jeremy Schapp, host of ESPN’s Outside the Lines.

We discussed Antonio Brown‘s chances of playing in the NFL again and more.

Check out our Q&A below:

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Antonio Brown…

Jeremy Schapp: Yes sir.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Walked back his comments today…

Jeremy Schapp: You know what, I’m out of the loop. I haven’t been paying attention, I was hosting ‘Outside the Lines yesterday, which comments did he walk back specifically?

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: He wants to get back to football he said.

Jeremy Schapp: Oh okay.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Do you think that any team realistically is interested in getting him at this point?

Jeremy Schapp: Well they’re 32 teams, right? There’s a lot of issues there, a lot of red flags, it’s been so many weeks now I’ve kinds of forgotten all of the details of the accusations from the different women, I think it’s going to be a high bar. I think he is at this point; has probably not played himself out the league, not talked himself out of the league, but conducted himself out of the league.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: So if you’re doing a couple and you’re looking toward making your way back, what team like one at this point would be interested? You think of the Cowboys; you think of the Patriots; well not the Patriots at this point… but what team?

Jeremy Schapp: I confess; I would just be guessing. I don’t know. I haven’t looked at who’s got the need right now, who really needs to take that…I wish I had a more informed opinion…Schefter [Adam] is the guy.