Cardinals Defender Suspended Through 2020 for Betting on NFL Games

The NFL has a ‘Cardinal sin’ on its hands.

According to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, Arizona Cardinals DB Josh Shaw has been suspended by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell through “at least the full 2020 season” for betting on NFL games multiple times this season.

The #Cardinals’ Josh Shaw has been suspended through the 2020 season for betting on NFL games. pic.twitter.com/f2yqCm0VzD — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 29, 2019

“The continued success of the NFL depends directly on each of us doing everything necessary to safeguard the integrity of the game and the reputations of all who participate in the league,” said Goodell in a statement on Friday afternoon. “At the core of this responsibility is the longstanding principle that betting on NFL games, or on any element of a game, puts at risk the integrity of the game, damages public confidence in the NFL, and is forbidden under all circumstances. If you work in the NFL in any capacity, you may not bet on NFL football.”

Shaw, who has not played in 2019, is currently on Injured Reserve for the remainder of the season. He has the right to appeal his suspension within three days but is slated to be eligible to apply for reinstatement beginning on February 15, 2021.

Additional Information on Shaw’s NFL Suspension

Following the league’s investigation, it was determined that no insider information was used by Shaw and that his coaches and teammates were unaware of his betting. However, the league has yet to release details on when the betting took place or if he placed bets on any of his own team’s games.

The 27-year-old defensive back originally entered the NFL as a 2015 fourth-round draft pick (No. 120 overall) by the Cincinnati Bengals. Shaw played three seasons with the Bengals before being cut in September 2018. He finished out the remainder of the 2018 season with the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Cardinals added Shaw to their roster in March 2019 before placing him on IR in August this year. To date, Shaw has racked up 108 total tackles, seven pass deflections, and one interception in 55 career games (14 starts).

This Is Not Shaw’s First Suspension

Friday’s suspension is not the first of his football career.

In August 2014, Shaw was suspended indefinitely by USC for lying about how he sustained ankle injuries after jumping off his third-story downtown apartment balcony, the result of a loud argument with his long-time girlfriend. The then-senior captain attempted to cover up sprains to both ankles by telling school officials he was trying to rescue his drowning nephew.

Shaw later admitted to fabricating the story and reflected on the incident in a column with Bill Plaschke of the Los Angeles Times later that year.

“I wanted to come up with something that they would say, ‘Josh, if you got hurt, that’s a good reason to get hurt. That’s where fabrication came in,” said the former Trojans defender. “I would challenge somebody who doesn’t know me to seek those who have encountered me and find one person who has one bad thing to say about me.”

