What’s better than one Pro Bowl caliber back? How about two.

The Cleveland Browns are making the most of the luxury they have with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt in the backfield, finding a way to incorporate both of their talents into the offense.

Since returning to the lineup three games ago, Hunt has added a new level of explosiveness to the Browns offense and has shown a willingness to do whatever it takes to win games. He’s run the ball, caught passes and even blocked for Chubb, showing his team-first approach to the game.

In the Browns 41-24 win against the Dolphins last week, Hunt and Chubb both played 43 snaps apiece. Hunt managed to find the end zone for the first touchdown with the Browns.

“It’s a dream come true,” Hunt told reporters of the TD. “It’s a milestone. As a young kid I always dreamed of coming out here and playing for the Cleveland Browns. The big thing happened today, I got in the end zone wearing brown and orange.”

Kareem Hunt on 1st TD for hometown Browns in win over DolphinsCleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt talks about his first touchdown for his hometown team after their win over the Miami Dolphins at FirstEnergy Stadium. / Subscribe to Football Insider at https://projecttext.com/clefootball for exclusive Browns content, including daily texts from Mary Kay Cabot. Sunday, November 24, 2019. 2019-11-24T23:18:55.000Z

When asked about his carries increasing against this week, Hunt didn’t seem to be stressing at all.

“I just kind of see how the game is going, and like I said, whenever my number is called, I am going to be ready to go in there,” he said.

Nick Chubb Feeds Off Kareem Hunt

VideoVideo related to browns rb nick chubb sounds off on kareem hunt partnership 2019-11-28T05:41:15-05:00

Surprisingly, Chubb’s workload has not been affected by the addition on Hunt, with the former Georgia standout averaing 22 rushes and 104 yards over the last three games. He also turned in his best receiving performance of the year against the Dolphins last week, catching four balls for 58 yards.

The Browns second-year back spoke on what Hunt being in the lineup has done for him.

“I think the biggest thing with Kareem is I feed off of him,” Chubb told reporters. “He hypes me up and he gets me going just a little bit more. Watching him create plays and the explosive plays and big plays that he makes, it picks me up, it pumps me up and it gets me ready to go in there and make a play for him and for the rest of the team. That is the biggest thing for him. He is just a motivator.”

Browns Expect Hostile Environment Against Steelers

The rematch between the Browns and Steelers this week is highly-anticipated considering the events last time they met up, with defensive end Myles Garrett bashing quarterback Mason Rudolph with a helmet during a fight.

Now on the Steelers home turf of Heinz Field, the Browns understand what they’re walking into.

“Loud,” Hunt said of his expectation for the game. “Both sides because it is going to be a lot of Cleveland fans and it is going to be a lot of Pittsburgh Steelers fans. I feel like it is going to be real loud and a hard-hitting game.”

Chubb echoed his running-mate’s sentiments.

“We all know what happened last game,” Chubb said. “I am sure they did not forget. We are excited. We are happy to go in there and play in that type of high energy. Their fans will be into it, and we will be ready.”

The Browns are two-point favorites against the Steelers.

READ NEXT: Browns Defender Calls Out Officials After Dolphins Game