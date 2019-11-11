Browns Wide Receiver Makes Wild Statement After Win Against Bills

Rashard Higgins had a dream — a dream about finding the end zone.

Turns out, it was more of a vision of the future, as Higgins saw his dream come true on Sunday, nabbing the eventual game-winning touchdown in the waning minutes of the Cleveland Browns 19-16 victory over the Buffalo Bills.

“I told Odell [Beckham Jr.] the whole day I had a dream I scored,” Higgins told reporters. “I didn’t say I scored like that on a game-winner, but I told him I scored.

“During my dream, I woke up pretty fast because I scored,” Higgins added. “I was excited and ready to walk the red carpet. I woke up and it was like 5 in the morning.”

Beckham backed up Higgins’ story about the dream.

“He said he had a dream. It’s just amazing,” Beckham said. “He scored like he said. He did it. I think that goes with visualizing and all those things. He came up big for us.”

Touchdown a Treat for Rashard Higgins After Down Year

It’s been a tough year for Higgins, who has been used sparingly since missing five games with a sprained MCL he suffered in the team’s opener against the Titans.

He was expected to play a big role as the team's No. 3 pass-catcher behind Jarvis Landry and Beckham, but since being back, he had been targeted just three times before the Buffalo game.

“It’s been a long time coming just because I’ve been down. I’ve been hurt. A lot of commotion,” Higgins said. “I never let that stuff get to me, I just put my heart out on the field and let everything else decide itself.”

Mayfield finished the day 25-of-37 for 231 and two touchdowns — his first multi-touchdown game of the season.

Jarvis Landry led the way receiving with 9 catches for 97 yards and a touchdown on the Browns opening drive. He also made a clutch catch down the stretch to keep Cleveland’s final scoring drive alive.

Beckham led the Browns in targets with 12, but hauled in just 5 catches for 57 yards. Regardless, the three-time Pro Bowlers had lots of good things to say about his Browns squad.

“This is just the starting point,” Beckham said. “It’s just an amazing feeling. We needed that win bad. We need that lifted off our back. But it sucks to say, we can enjoy right now but it’s just one win. We play Thursday and next thing we know we are going to be lining up against Pittsburgh.”

Antonio Callaway Reportedly Inactive for Disciplinary Reasons

A surprise player listed as inactive for the matchup was Antonio Callaway, who has been functioning as the team’s No. 3 wide receiver for most of the year.

The move was for disciplinary reasons, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, although Freddie Kitchens would not reveal anything further when asked.

“That’s between Antonio and I,’’ coach Freddie Kitchens said. “That’s between Antonio and I.”

Higgins, Damion Ratley and KhaDarel Hodge filled in for Callaway and running back Kareem Hunt — who was making his season debut — also lined up at wide receiver on a few occasions.

“Obviously, he was going to be part of the gameplan, but things happen and (Damion) Ratley was able to come in and step up and be active for us,” Mayfield said. “Flush it. Be able to say ‘next man up’ mentality. We’re counting on somebody else to step up and play for us, so whoever that is, they need to know that.”

Callaway served a four-game suspension to start the year for violating the league’s policy on substance abuse.

