Browns Sign Former Packers Wide Receiver

The Cleveland Browns added some depth to their practice squad on Monday, signing former Green Bay Packers fourth-round pick J’Mon Moore.

Moore is a second-year player out of Missouri. He spent the 2018 season and 2019 training camp as a member of the Green Bay Packers.

Moore was originally selected in the fourth round in 2018 by the Packers. He didn’t make it through the final wave of roster cuts this season.

Moore appeared in 12 career games with the Packers, collecting just two receptions for 15 yards.

Browns Wide Receiver Depth: Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry Coming Off Big Games

The Browns saw a huge combined performance from Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry against the Dolphins in a 41-24 victory, with the Pro Bowlers combining for 232 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

For Landry, the big performance was especially sweet, coming against his former team that traded him away in 2018. His quarterback spoke about the performance he put together during the postgame press conference.

“He did a good job suppressing the emotion, keeping to himself and making it all about the team,” quarterback Baker Mayfield told reporters. “But deep down inside, we know how much it meant to him.”

It was a big game from Beckham as well, who scored his second touchdown of the season in the first half.

“We had a talk on Friday night and we came over and went and sat out by the fire,” Beckham said. “We were just talking, saying how we were going to give everything that we had to each other, just knowing that these moments are so special. Today was one of those days. And to be able to come out with a win, it’s a good feeling.”

Rashard Higgins, Damion Ratley and KhaDarel Hodge were the other active wide receivers against the Dolphins. Taywan Taylor — who the Browns acquired via trade with the Titans in the offseason — was inactive.

Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens was happy to see the improved chemistry between OBJ and Mayfield.

“I think Odell and Baker did a good job of being where they were supposed to be when they were supposed to be there, and Baker did a good job of getting the ball to him,” Beckham said. “Our offensive line did a good job of protecting the passer, and then they did a good job of finishing the catches. It was good today. They executed today at a high level. It is what we need moving forward.”

Browns Preparing to Face Steelers in Anticipated Rematch

The Browns are prepping for a highly-anticipated rematch with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Last time the teams met, Myles Garrett bashed Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph with a helmet, resulting in an indefinite suspension for the Browns defensive end and nearly $1 million in fines.

Both teams know that no matter what is said, it will be a rough-and-tumble matchup.

“There’s going to be a lot of trash talking,” Browns corner Denzel Ward said. “You have to keep your head and not put your hands on guys after the play.”

Denzel Ward on upcoming game with Steelers: "There's going to be a lot of trash talking. You have to keep your head and not put your hands on guys after the play." — Jeff Schudel (@jsproinsider) November 25, 2019

The Browns are 1-point road favorites for the game.

