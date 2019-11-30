Starting Cowboys Offensive Lineman Tears ACL, Done for Season

Connor Williams’ season is kaput.

Confirming multiple media reports, Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett announced the team’s starting left guard suffered a torn ACL in Thursday’s loss to the Bills. Williams will undergo surgery in 2-4 weeks, prematurely ending his 2019 campaign.

Thanksgiving represented Williams’ second game since undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery earlier this month, initially injured against the Vikings on Nov. 10. He was expected to be sidelined indefinitely but missed only the Cowboys’ Week 11 win over the Detroit Lions.

Williams exited against the Bills in the second quarter following an Ezekiel Elliott running play. His teammates could be seen motioning for the medical staff while he was down on the field. Incredibly, Williams returned a short time later but once again departed and was ruled out for the remainder of the 26-15 defeat.

This is the second knee malady for Williams in as many seasons; he missed three games as a rookie due to a right knee injury. The Cowboys’ 2018 second-round pick performed at a high level this year, grading out as Pro Football Focus’ No. 38 OG among 86 qualifiers.

Arguably the “weakest link” (in title only) on a dominant offensive line, Williams had helped lead Dallas’ eighth-best rushing attack, which is averaging 127.6 yards per game through 13 weeks.

Replacement for Williams

That would be Xavier Su’a-Filo, who subbed in for Williams last season and held up well against the Lions. Su’a-Filo will start Sunday at Chicago and handle LG duties going forward.

The Cowboys’ offensive line will have its work cut out with the Bears, whose defense ranks fourth in points allowed, fifth in total yards, eighth in rushing, and ninth versus the pass. As a team, they’ve registered 28 sacks, which places them in a tie for 17th-most in the league.

McGovern Not Ready to Contribute

Cowboys third-round OL Connor McGovern has spent his rookie campaign on injured reserve, mending a partially torn pectoral muscle. Williams’ shelving would have been the ideal opportunity for McGovern to cut his teeth, but Garrett revealed that’s not yet in the cards.

“My initial conversations this morning is he’s physically not ready to do that yet,” he said Friday, per USA Today.



Unless they promote a player from the practice squad or add an outside free agent, Dallas will roll with Cameron Fleming, Brandon Knight, and Joe Looney as the primary reserves along the O-line. Fortunately, the club’s other starters — LT Tyron Smith, RG Zack Martin, C Travis Frederick, and RT La’el Collins — escaped unscathed from their no-show on Turkey Day.

