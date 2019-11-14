Cowboys Star Gets Into Exchange With Reporter Over Colin Kaepernick

The Dallas Cowboys‘ locker room was abuzz Wednesday with the news of Colin Kaepernick’s hastily-scheduled NFL workout.

Reporters during their post-practice availability prompted numerous players on the former 49ers quarterback, who hasn’t seen a down of football since 2016. By and large, Kaepernick received wholesale support from those queried.

So much so that Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith turned the tables on WFAA anchor Jonah Javad, who asked Smith if he believes Kaepernick belongs in the pros despite the league’s thinly-veiled attempt to exclude ex-dual-threat star.

The exchange, per Javad:

#Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith on Colin Kaepernick workout this Saturday:@thejaylonsmith: "Kaep is the man. Much respect… I'm a believer." Me: "Do you think he should've been in the #NFL the last 3 years?" Smith: "I don't know. Do you?" Me: "Yeah." Smith: "Ditto."@Kaepernick7 — Jonah Javad (@JonahJavad) November 13, 2019

The feeling to some who inhabit The Star is an appreciation for Kaepernick receiving his long-awaited tryout, set to be held Saturday in Atlanta, blended with confidence the now-32-year-old could re-enter the sport.

“I think it’s dope. I hope he gets his chance, his opportunity to show what he’s got… I was in college watching him play like, ‘This dude’s amazing.’ Hopefully, he’s still got it,” said Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones, per Javad.



At least one Dallas representative is expected to be on hand to scout Kaepernick, if his throwing session, conditioning, and subsequent media availability — arranged without his knowledge — actually goes down. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Thursday he’s “skeptical” the ballyhooed workout takes place as planned.

Cowboys Given Odds on Kaep

Suffice it to say, they’re not considered front-runners to add the controversial signal-caller, whose National Anthem protests and ongoing crusade against social and racial injustice don’t exactly jibe with hardline owner Jerry Jones.

Vegas lists Dallas with staggering 50/1 odds to sign Kaepernick, according to BetOnline.ag, which classified the hapless Bengals (7/2) as the frontrunner for his services. Other potential suitors include the Steelers (4/1), Ravens (6/1), Bills (7/1), Ravens (7/1), Panthers (8/1), Texans (10/1) and Bears (12/1).

Odds on where Colin Kaepernick will sign, via @betonline_ag: Bengals: 7/2

Steelers: 4/1

Ravens: 6/1

Bills: 7/1

Raiders: 7/1

Panthers: 8/1

Texans: 10/1

Bears: 12/1

Buccaneers: 12/1

Cardinals: 15/1

49ers: 16/1

Colts: 20/1

Rams: 20/1

Browns: 25/1

Eagles: 33/1

Cowboys: 50/1 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 14, 2019

Cowboys Fans Threaten Revolt if Kaepernick Joins Team

Upon learning the club will be present at Kaepernick’s weekend session, a large sect of Cowboys Nation — via the Heavy Facebook page — reacted angrily, vowing to stop attending games, trash their memorabilia, and, in some extreme cases, switch NFL allegiances. Below are a few examples of (unedited) anti-Kaepernick rhetoric from the Cowboys’ faithful.

