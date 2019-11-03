Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Admits Progress in Dak Prescott Contract Talks

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys remain in communication regarding a potentially historic contract extension for the franchise quarterback.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones revealed Friday that the sides made progress on a new deal over the team’s Week 8 bye.

“I always think that there is movement one way or the other even though there isn’t a technical movement,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan, via The Athletic. “I think we moved that needle in a positive direction this week.”

When (not if) an agreement is struck, Prescott seems likely to match or exceed the NFL-record $110 million in guarantees that Rams QB Jared Goff received. Or, if annual value is desired, top the $32 million per year that Philadelphia’s Carson Wentz is making.

But the slow-playing discussions indicate that Prescott is holding out for a lucrative shorter-term contract rather than the long-term extensions signed by several Cowboys stars (Ezekiel Elliott, DeMarcus Lawrence, Jaylon Smith, La’el Collins) this offseason.

And considering the Cowboys still have to take care of star wide receiver Amari Cooper and cornerback Byron Jones — both free agents after the season — the organization probably would be amenable to, say, a three-year extension.

Jones can’t seem to meet in the middle with Dak’s camp, however. There was some speculation that Dallas would use its bye to lock down any of the aforementioned cornerstones, status quo ultimately reigns.

Put another way, Jones revealed Friday, there’s nothing brewing nor “imminent” with Prescott on the financial front.

“We are just where we were and where we’ve been, and that is we don’t have anything done, but how close we are to getting it done is really not identifiable because it takes two, and it takes the will of two looking at it from two different perspectives,” Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan, via Pro Football Talk. “You never know what that is, and the other one never knows where that is until it’s actually done. And, so, we are continuing to operate with the — continuing, and I meant that, not as some type of complaint at all. But both parties are continuing to operate as though we’re going to get something done at some point.”

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Cowboys Want Team-Friendly Deal With Dak

Preceding Jones’ positive comments toward an extension, the Joneses — Jerry and executive vice president Stephen Jones — took to the airwaves to provide an update on what have been interpreted as stagnated discussions and a very public stance toward the walk-year signal-caller.

While in one breath lauding Prescott (in an apparent effort to save a few shekels), Stephen Jones in the next breath re-affirmed that Dallas is seeking a hometown discount from Dak.

“In my mind, he’s flawless,” Stephen Jones said Friday on 105.3 The Fan, per Pro Football Talk. “So the only thing we need him to do is work with us a little bit, and I understand because it’s his money and easy for someone else to say. But the only reason we’re having a negotiation is to talk him into all the reasons as to why it’s good to have a supporting cast around him. Other than that, it would be really easy to write the check. It’s not saving Jerry [Jones] and I any money. What we’re trying to do is keep this young football team together. We think it’s a really good one, and we think it’s only going to get better because it is young. Other than that, this negotiation would have been over with months ago. But I think he understands where we’re coming from. We understand where he’s coming from, and ultimately, we’ll figure this out.”

Cooper Reveals Preference on New Contract

Like his quarterback, Amari Cooper is content to wait on the inevitable. The prospect of unrestricted free agency looming with each passing day, the Cowboys‘ star wide receiver told reporters Friday that he’s in no rush to sign a contract extension.

“I’d prefer to wait until after the season,” Cooper said, via the Dallas Morning News, adding “there hasn’t been much discussion” about a new deal.

There’s been radio silence from The Star over the past few months, leading many to believe the sides have tabled negotiations — or that negotiations are trending in the wrong direction. CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora reported last month that Cooper’s departure from Big D is growing “increasingly likely.” Owner Jerry Jones strongly refuted La Canfora’s report, expressing confidence the three-time Pro Bowl pass-catcher will retire a Cowboy.

“We’re proud to have Amari. He’s impactful to our team. That’s exactly what we used that pick for. He’s certainly performed at the level that we had anticipated,” Jones said last month on 105.3 The Fan. “As far as extending him, I know that no one has that type of information because I’m the only one that ultimately makes that decision. I have no reason to think Amari Cooper won’t finish his career with the Dallas Cowboys.”

Cooper is playing out the $13.924 million final year of his rookie pact, signed in 2015 when the Oakland Raiders made him the No. 4 overall draft pick. He’s expected to meet or surpass the $96.25 million contract inked by Saints WR Michael Thomas at the onset of training camp.

READ NEXT: Cowboys Sign Former Redskins, Eagles Cornerback: Report

Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL