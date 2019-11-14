Cowboys CB Jourdan Lewis Scolds ‘Panicking’ Fans After Loss to Vikings

In his own surly style, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis is urging the fan base to R-E-L-A-X.

Lewis took to Twitter on Monday, a day after Dallas’ Week 10 loss to Minnesota, to call out the team’s faithful who were (and likely still are) up in arms over the result.

To Lewis’ point, although the defeat certainly stung (stings), the 5-4 Cowboys remain atop the NFC East and control their own destiny entering the season’s stretch run. Despite appearances, they’re very much in the driver’s seat for a playoff berth.

“It’s the NFL, you’re not gonna be 12-4 every year, you’re not gonna be 13-3,” running back Ezekiel Elliott echoed Wednesday, via The Athletic. “You’re not gonna be 10-6 every year. But what matters is you give yourself a chance at the end of the year, in the playoffs. … We’re still in the race for being in the playoffs.”

To the fans’ point, if Dallas can’t take care of business against the Vikings in a game they probably should have won, if they can’t master Football 101 concepts, it stands to reason they might face trouble with upcoming opponents such as the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams — clubs with capable defenses and the offense to match.

From here on out, if the Cowboys hope to reach the postseason, they’ll need to vanquish the teams they’re supposed to beat, starting Sunday in Detroit.

Or else Lewis’ message falls on collectively deaf ears. If it hasn’t already.

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Jerry Cautiously Optimistic After Initial Skepticism

After the Vikings game, owner Jerry Jones worried the Cowboys would “pay for” the “disappointing” loss, which he hopes isn’t “terminal” to the franchise’s playoff prospects. Jones expressed frustration over Elliott’s 47 yards on 20 carries, an intimation that the coaching staff overused the $90 million back when they should’ve taken to the air with Dak Prescott, who threw for almost 400 yards.

Time heals all wounds, however, and Jones seemed to have rationalized the outcome. On Tuesday, he preached confidence that head coach Jason Garrett and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore would fix what ails the Cowboys by putting Elliott in a better position to succeed.

“We can make some adjustments in our run game and give us some better results,” Jones said, per The Athletic. “… I see us utilizing what we’re developing and that’s the ability to use our quarterback in the run-pass option game. … I think we can make the run game more effective.”

READ NEXT: Cowboys Fans Threaten Boycott if Team Signs Colin Kaepernick

Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL