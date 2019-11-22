Cowboys Receive Awful News on Leighton Vander Esch: Report

On Monday, the Dallas Cowboys lost cornerback Anthony Brown (triceps) for the rest of the 2019 campaign.

On Thursday, the team lost linebacker Leighton Vander Esch for at least the next game, and possibly longer.

As first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Vander Esch is not expected to play in Sunday’s road tilt against the New England Patriots due to an ongoing neck injury, which the Cowboys will “continue to monitor.”

It’s for naught as far as Week 12 is concerned. Local beat writers have since confirmed that Vander Esch is out for the season-defining showdown. What’s worse, if his neck doesn’t show improvement, he’s likely also to miss Dallas’ Thanksgiving afternoon contest versus Buffalo.

Via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram: