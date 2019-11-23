Former Cowboys Starting WR Selected in 2020 XFL Supplemental Draft

Terrance Williams has a new football home in a new football league.

The former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver was chosen by the St. Louis BattleHawks in the 2020 XFL Supplemental Draft on Friday.

Williams is the most notable name among a nine-player haul that included ex-Raiders All-Pro punter Marquette King.

In today's #XFL Supplemental Draft, the St. Louis BattleHawks selected the following players: Terrance Williams WR Baylor

Ethan Wolf TE Tennessee

Kevin Bowen OT East Central (OK)

Chandler Miller OG Tulsa

Will Clarke DT West Virginia

(more) — XFLBoard.com (@xflboard) November 22, 2019

The Cowboys nabbed Williams in the third round of the 2013 NFL draft. He played six seasons in Dallas, totaling 232 receptions for 3,377 yards and 20 touchdowns across 83 career games and 68 starts. His most productive professional campaign came in 2015, when he notched 52 grabs for 840 yards and three TDs.

Following an injury- and suspension-marred 2018, the Cowboys declined to exercise Williams’ contract option, reverting him to free agency. He drew no interest on the open market this past offseason, forced to settle for a spot in Vince McMahon’s upstart.

Williams, 30, was a local product before joining the Cowboys, having played collegiately at Baylor, where he made 202 receptions for 3,334 yards and 27 TDs, earning First-Team All-Big 12 and unanimous All-American honors in 2012.

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Background on BattleHawks

The only XFL franchise not to share a market with its NFL counterpart, St. Louis is a legacy city for the sport along with Seattle, Houston, New York, Tampa Bay, Dallas and Los Angeles. The BattleHawks will field their home games at The Dome at America’s Center, which used to host the St. Louis Rams before they moved to L.A.

The club is led by general manager/head coach Jonathan Hayes, whose staff features former Rams great Az-Zahir Hakim as WRs coach and former Steelers and Giants defensive coordinator Tim Lewis as defensive backs coach.

The BattleHawks landed Taylor Heinicke as their starting quarterback, and Matt Jones and Christine Michael at running back. Other “name” players (relatively speaking) include cornerback Charles James, safety Will Hill, and kicker Elliott Fry.

Stationed in the Eastern Conference, St. Louis will kick off its inaugural season on the road against Dallas on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. The contest — broadcast on ESPN — is slated to take place at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

READ NEXT: Cowboys Coach Absent From Team as Illness Sweeps Locker Room: Report

Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL