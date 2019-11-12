David Levy out as CEO of the Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets are getting new leadership. In a surprise move, David Levy is out as CEO of the team less than two months after being brought into the mix by new team owner Joe Tsai. According to reports, the split was mutual.

Oliver Weisberg will serve as the organization’s interim CEO. Weisberg released the following statement on Tuesday.

I want to thank David for his collaboration over the past several months and wish him well in his future endeavors. As we enter an exciting next chapter of our organization, it’s important that ownership and management are completely aligned on our go forward plan. We are proud of the culture of the Brooklyn Nets under the leadership of general manager Sean Marks and head coach Kenny Atkinson, and we look forward to continue bringing the best experience to our fans.

“David Levy is a respected media executive and a friend. Truly appreciate his efforts in the past few months. I wish him well in his next endeavors,” Nets owner Joe Tsai tweeted on Tuesday.

Levy is the former president of Turner Broadcasting. He was hired by the team in September, the same day Tsai completed his purchase of the franchise and Barclays Center.

