DraftKings Week 12 Monday Night Football Showdown: Picks & DFS Lineups

DraftKings NFL $1.25M Monday Night Showdown is open for entry now. The contest features a divisional bout between the Baltimore Ravens and the Los Angeles Rams.

The first place prize winner of the DraftKings MNF Showdown will receive a hefty payout of $250K. Let’s see how to optimize our lineups below.

Rules & Scoring:

Six total players (one captain, five flex players) Captain selection costs 1.5x standard salary Captain scores 1.5x fantasy point values Can choose from any position (QB, RB, WR, TE, K, DST) You can use as many players at the same position as you’d like $50,000 salary cap



Roster Construction

Captain: Lamar Jackson $20,400

$20,400 FLEX: Todd Gurley $8,800

$8,800 FLEX: Robert Woods $7,000

$7,000 FLEX: Ravens DEF $5,600

$5,600 FLEX: Justin Tucker $4,000

$4,000 FLEX: Greg Zuerlein $3,800

Why This Lineup?

Lamar Jackson comes in with an absurd price tag. Yet, what were we supposed to do, not pay for it? Jackson leads all fantasy players in scoring this season. He hasn’t scored below 26.48 points in five games. Add in the fact that he’s our captain, and we could very well see a 40+ point outing by Jackson when all is said and done.

Todd Gurley enjoyed his best performance of 2019 one week ago, due in large part to also seeing his most touches on the season with 28. Jared Goff’s struggles leave Los Angeles with no other choice but to lean heavily on the former Offensive Player of the Year. Since Baltimore’s Week 8 bye, opposing leading scorers from the RB position have averaged 15.3 fantasy points.

Robert Woods is trending towards returning to the team’s lineup on Monday night after dealing with a personal matter. The last time we saw Woods on the football field he was targeted 11 times, racking up 95 receiving yards. The former USC Trojan has scored 13.6 fantasy points or more in two of his last three games. Receivers to see double-digit targets against Baltimore this season average an impressive 18.4 fantasy points.

*Note: If Woods is a late scratch from the lineup, replace Woods with fellow Rams wideout Brandin Cooks, who will see added targets, and at $400 cheaper he gives you more roster flexibility.

Ravens Defense has been on an absolute tear over recent weeks. Since Week 6, no defensive unit has averaged more than Baltimore’s 17.5 fantasy points per game. Los Angeles has allowed opposing defenses to accumulate a combined 30 fantasy points over the past two weeks.

Justin Tucker leads all kickers in points per game since Week 4 with 11.2 fantasy points, never scoring below seven-points over that span. The Rams have held just four kickers below seven-points over their 10 games this season.

Greg Zuerlein has not been the plug-and-play guy this season that he has been in years past. With that said, he still possesses a monster leg capable of racking up points in bunches. Baltimore has been fairly generous to opposing kickers this year, allowing the 10th-most fantasy points to the position.

Final Thoughts & Obvious Omissions

Cooper Kupp and Mark Ingram are noticeable ommissions from our Monday Night Showdown lineup. However, Lamar Jackson’s high-priced salary left us semi-handicapped, something we are completely okay with. Kupp has totaled 8.3 fantasy points over his past two games. Ingram has rushed for 48 yards or fewer in three of his last four games.

Reminder, Monday night’s game kicks off at 8:15 pm ET. Be sure to set your lineups and good luck!

