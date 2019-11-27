Carson Wentz Still Comparatively Better than Jared Goff

Whenever two franchise-changing quarterbacks get selected with consecutive picks in the same draft, they are going to be constantly compared. And, sometimes, contrasted.

Jared Goff and Carson Wentz went one and two in the 2016 NFL Draft, with the Rams taking Goff at No. 1 and the Eagles grabbing Wentz at No. 2. The two have enjoyed similar career arcs since that fateful day and both led their respective teams to Super Bowl berths.

Obviously, Wentz didn’t get the opportunity to play in the big game after tearing his ACL. Goff kind of did. He went 19-of-38 for 229 yards with an interception.

This year, it’s been an uphill climb for both signal-callers as they are learning on the fly how tough it is to be the face of the franchise. The kid gloves are off, with plenty of criticism and enough doubt to turn believers into atheists.

Making matters worse, Goff and Wentz signed lucrative contract extensions — Goff for $134 million, Wentz for $128 million — so the expectations are through the roof. Have they produced? Not exactly.

Jared Goff vs. Carson Wentz: Stats Comparison

The old adage is the stats don’t lie. This year, neither Jared Goff nor Carson Wentz has been good.

The Rams quarterback has completed 61.2% of his passes (251-of-410) while throwing for 2,995 yards and 11 touchdowns versus 12 interceptions. Meanwhile, Wentz has gone 243-of-388 (62.6%) while chucking it for 2,530 yards and 17 touchdowns versus six interceptions. Let those numbers sink in.

As bad as everyone thinks the Eagles quarterback has played in 2019, Wentz is still on pace to throw for 3,680 yards and 25 touchdowns. The passing yardage would be his highest since his rookie year (3,782) and the scores would be his best since 2017 (33). One other interesting note: Wentz’s 62.6% completion percentage is significantly higher than his 2017 MVP season (60.2%).

The above chart paints a broader picture of the stats comparison. (Don’t pay attention to Dak Prescott’s numbers).

Eagles QB Draws Comparisons to Ben Roethlisberger

The Carson Wentz-Jared Goff comparisons have been fiercely debated since they were drafted. In early September, ESPN’s Max Kellerman was evaluating the two quarterbacks when he dropped their interesting doppelgangers: Wentz is Ben Roethlisberger, Goff is Phillip Rivers.

“Wentz is that kind of football player [like Ben Roethlisberger]. The bigger arm, more mobile guy that I just want under center for me if I have a team,” Kellerman said at the time. “That’s my argument. I’d rather have Wentz.”

Kellerman went on to say that Roethlisberger is the better player, the one that he would take to start his franchise. Of course, this is the same analyst who ripped Wentz in November so maybe take his kudos with a large grain of salt.

For the record, Wentz also has superior career numbers to Goff. The Eagles quarterback has thrown for 12,682 yards and 87 touchdowns compared to Goff’s 12,576 yards and 76 touchdowns. Wentz also has also thrown fewer interceptions, too. And he has accomplished it in two fewer games.

Rams QB Having Historically Bad Season

Living up to huge contracts and increased expectations can be maddening for professional athletes. Jared Goff is finding that part out the hard way.

The Rams are in a tailspin having lost two of their last three games, including an embarrassing 45-6 beatdown on “Monday Night Football. ”

Goff? He’s been horrendous. Look at the numbers.

Per Pro Football Talk: His average gain per pass has dropped by more than a yard this year. His completion percentage is down three points. He has 11 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions; last year, he finished with 32 and 12. His passer rating of 80.3 ranks 27th among all current starters. It’s simply not the kind of performance that justifies the kind of contract he received.

In addition, Goff hasn’t thrown a touchdown pass since Week 8 and he’s the only quarterback not to throw a single scoring strike since Week 10. Yes, it’s been really hard to justify that $134 million contract. So far, Carson Wentz has proven to be the right pick from the 2016 draft. Be thankful.

