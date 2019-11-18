Jonathan Williams Headlines Must-Add Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 12

Week 11 of the 2019 NFL season was a breeding ground for injuries. Stars such as Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack, and Pittsburgh Steelers wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster were just some of the names to endure the wrath of the injury bug. However, don’t let those injuries cause long-lasting ill-effects on your fantasy football rosters. Scoop up our top waiver wire adds for Week 12, and put your team in prime position for success.

* All owned percentages are based on Yahoo Fantasy Football leagues.

Waiver Wire Must Adds for Week 12

Jonathan Williams, RB, IND (4% Owned)

It’s been reported that Marlon Mack has sustained a fractured hand and has already been ruled out for this week’s Thursday night contest against the Houston Texans. To fill the void left behind by Mack, Indianapolis will turn to journeyman Jonathan Williams.

Williams enjoyed a career-best 116-yards in Week 11 vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars. This week he’ll try his hand against a Texans defense that allowed an eye-popping 263-yards rushing to the Baltimore Ravens this past Sunday.

The former Arkansas Razorback could be a startable commodity down the stretch of the fantasy playoffs, as NFL Network has reported that Mack could end up missing multiple weeks with his injury.

Bo Scarbrough, RB, DET (1% Owned)

Scarbrough made his first career NFL start this past Sunday, and he made his presence known, scoring a touchdown and racking up 11.50 fantasy points.

Kirk Cousins’ biggest nightmare seems to have taken griphold of a Detroit Lions backfield hungry for production. Scarbrough out-attempted the next closest Lions running back by 11 carries.

Scarbrough won’t wow you with athleticism, and he will offer very little in the passing game. However, he offers touchdown-upside on a weekly basis, plus moderate to high usage in the run game. He also takes on a Washington Redksins defense in Week 12 who has surrendered three rushing touchdowns to the running back position over their last three games.

Ryan Griffin, TE, NYJ (3% Owned)

In a league that is desperate for fantasy production from the tight end position, it is mind-boggling how little Griffin is owned in leagues. Over the last six weeks, if you eliminate games Chris Herndon has played (now on IR), and a game against the New England Patriots (where tight ends go to die) from Griffin’s resume he’s averaged 17.3 fantasy points. In short, he’s evolving into one of the most lethal weapons at the position in this league.

Griffin gets a dream matchup in Week 12 against an Oakland Raiders defense who allows the third-most fantasy points to tight ends this year.

Tarik Cohen, RB, CHI (61% Owned)

I think even David Montgomery owners can agree at the moment that Tarik Cohen is the Chicago Bears‘ best option in the backfield. In fact, he’s their best offensive playmaker, period. Cohen is owned a bit higher than the other names on this list, but his usage is trending up, and so will his ownage rate down the final stretch of the season. The running back has averaged 16+ fantasy points over the past two games.

Notable Waiver Wire Targets for Week 12 James Washington, WR, PIT (8% Owned)

JuJu Smith-Schuster is dealing with not only a concussion but also a knee injury. Fellow wideout Diontae Johnson is nursing a concussion of his own. Both players’ Week 12 playing status is up in the air. This means Washington could be serving as the WR1 for a Pittsburgh offense taking on a Cincinnati Bengals defense that has allowed an average of 111.6 receiving yards to opposing WR1s over their last five games.

Darius Slayton, WR, NYG (25% Owned)

If Slayton slipped through the cracks in your league due to being on a bye this past week, you may be lucky enough to still scoop the rookie speedster. The wideout is certainly a bit up and down, average 26.55 fantasy points in two of his last three games, but scoring just 1.6 points in his other over that three-game stretch. Slayton may have little startability this week vs. Chicago, but the fact that he has Miami, Washington, and Philadelphia all on his schedule to close out the season makes him a must-add.

Nick Foles, QB, JAC (32% Owned)

The former Super Bowl MVP returned to the Jags lineup in Week 11 to the tune of two passing touchdowns and nearly 300-yards passing. Over the next five weeks, Foles will take on three bottom-five passing defenses (Atlanta, Oakland, and Tampa Bay).

Sam Darnold, QB, NYJ (22% Owned)

Darnold still seems to be a bit of a punch-line in the media due to his mic’d up session a few weeks back. However, that hasn’t caused the Jets to shy away from leaning heavily on the right arm of their young gun-slinger. Darnold has averaged 32+ pass attempts over his past five games and is fresh off a four-touchdown performance. New York takes on an Oakland Raiders defense who has allowed a staggering 18 touchdown passes in their last six games.

