Giants Rookie Admits He Doesn’t Know Playbook After Embarrassing Loss to Cowboys

It was a rough night for DeAndre Baker. The New York Giants rookie cornerback was in the wrong coverage for a crucial third-down play against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night. The breakdown led to a 45-yard touchdown as Dak Prescott found a wide-open Amari Cooper who surged into the end zone untouched.

After the game, Baker revealed that he has been confused with the Giants’ defensive schemes this season, which could explain why he was playing zone coverage on the play while the rest of his team was in man-to-man.

“Just the plays and everything like that,” Baker told NJ.com about what he has struggled with the most. “The playbook. Just knowing the plays. Knowing what I need to do. Knowing my assignment.”

According to Next Gen Stats, Dak Prescott went 5-of-6 for 51 yards and a touchdown when targeting Baker in coverage on Monday night.

It was a frustrating night all around for Baker, who was also flagged for a key pass interference penalty while trying to guard Cooper.

“It was a tough call, but I have to watch the film to make sure they don’t have a chance to make that call,” Baker told NJ.com.

Dallas won the game 37-18 as Prescott threw for 257 yards and three scores. The Giants are ranked 22nd in the NFL this season allowing 264.4 passing yards per game.

Big Blue will have a short week to prepare for a rivalry game against the New York Jets at Met Life Stadium this Sunday.

Black Cat Runs Onto Field [WATCH]

It was a spooky night at Met Life Stadium all around, as a black cat ran onto the field in the first half.

It happened with 5:32 remaining in the second quarter and the Giants leading 9-3. The cat caused a delay of about two minutes before it ran off back into the tunnel.

The entire scene was captured on the ESPN broadcast:

Halloween isn't over yet 😹 pic.twitter.com/XhLDP3NgJO — New York Giants (@Giants) November 5, 2019

The announcers couldn’t control their laughter when they were watching replays of the cat scurrying about. ESPN’s Joe Tessitore even did a play-by-play of the cat’s journey onto the field. The delay lasted for about two minutes. Play immediately resumed once the cat went off the field of play and back into the bowels of the stadium. It is unsure if the feline has been retrieved.

Westwood One Sports broadcaster Kevin Harlan painted a descriptive and hilarious picture of the action over the radio.

AUDIO: There was a cat on the field. @Kevinharlan had the #MNF call for us. It was beautiful. pic.twitter.com/4ShTBVaYRZ — Westwood One Sports (@westwood1sports) November 5, 2019

It comes after what’s already been a bizarre week for the professional football teams in New York City, especially the Jets.

Giants team reporter Madelyn Burke did some digging about the cat problem at Met Life Stadium. According to building security, there are stray cats that live on the premises. The one that escaped out onto the field “must have gotten startled out by a fan noise,” Burke tweeted.

