Jacoby Brissett Leaves Game With Knee Injury [WATCH]

Jacoby Brissett is down. The Indianapolis Colts quarterback left Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers with an apparent knee injury.

Brissett went down in the first half and could be seen clutching his knee. He is questionable to return, according to the team.

Instant replay showed Brissett got stepped on by his own offensive lineman, causing his left knee to get stuck in the turf and twisted. After the teams went back to the locker room for halftime, it was Hoyer who started the third quarter for Indianapolis under center.

NOOOOOOOO! Jacoby Brissett is hurt! pic.twitter.com/2HUelYRu1h — I'M SEEING GHOSTS (@FTBeard11) November 3, 2019

The Colts offense didn’t miss a beat with Brissett on the sidelines. Later on the drive, backup quarterback Brian Hoyer threw a touchdown pass to Jack Doyle.

Brian Hoyer, in for the injured Jacoby Brissett, slings one to Jack Doyle!🎯#INDvsPIT (Via @NFL)

pic.twitter.com/hM2Tw03nSp — PFF (@PFF) November 3, 2019

However later in the first half, Hoyer gave that touchdown right back. With the Colts driving deep in Pittsburgh territory, Hoyer threw an interception to Minkah Fitzpatrick, that was taken all the way back for a touchdown.

Colts need Brissett back immediately pic.twitter.com/MjYisOyYDm — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) November 3, 2019

Brissett Was Thriving in Indy

If the injury is serious, the Colts will miss Jacoby’s consistent play under center. Brissett is completing 64.5-percent of his passes this season with 14 touchdowns and just three interceptions.

Indianapolis current sits atop the AFC South standings with a 5-2 record. Brissett has been doing his best to make the Colts and their fans forget about the retirement of Andrew Luck.

