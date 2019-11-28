John Brown Fantasy: Start or Sit Bills WR on Thanksgiving Day?

Buffalo Bills wide receiver John Brown has been a revelation this season since joining the team in the offseason, quickly proving to be one the best pickups in all of free agency.

While Buffalo is ecstatic to have a legitimate WR1 to help fast track the development of their blossoming franchise signal-caller Josh Allen, they are certainly not alone.

Brown has made fantasy football owners very happy this season, ranking as the 15th-highest scoring fantasy player at his position through the first 12 weeks of play.

However, it is crucial that those same owners don’t charge into Thanksgiving day with blinders on when it comes to Brown’s outlook vs. the Dallas Cowboys.

John Brown’s Fantasy Outlook vs. Dallas Cowboys

This may surprise many people not located in upstate New York, but Buffalo Bills wide receiver John Brown leads the entire AFC in receiving yards this season with 856. That’s right, in a conference that consists of legitimate superstars such as Deandre Hopkins and Odell Beckham Jr., Brown, a receiver playing for his third team in as many seasons, outpaces all of them.

More notably for fantasy purposes, Brown has taken his game to new heights in recent weeks. Only five wideouts have scored more fantasy points since Week 10 than Brown’s 23.3 points per game. The influx in production likely has plenty to do with his added usage in the passing game, or should we say the minimal amount of usage of any Bills player not named Brown.

Brown has seen a staggering 30% target share over the past four weeks. That number is good enough for third-most in football over that span. However, despite all these lofty rankings amongst fantasy elites, there is reason to pause when considering his value this week.

Brown made a tremendous 34-yard diving touchdown catch a week ago against the Denver Broncos. However, eliminate that from his resume and Brown finishes that game with a single reception and meager five receiving yards. Also, while Brown has scored three touchdowns over the past two weeks, it’s worth mentioning that prior to this mini explosion of endzone visits, Brown had gone scoreless in seven of his last eight games.

To make matters worse, there are few matchups you could wish on a receiver this season more difficult than one with the Dallas Cowboys. Dallas has surrendered the fifth-fewest fantasy points to wideouts in 2019. Yet, over the past month-plus, they’ve somehow been even more stingy than those numbers may suggest. Four of the past five opponents’ leading wide receivers to face off against the Cowboys have averaged just 44 receiving yards.

Should You Start or Sit John Brown in Week 13?

Brown gets a boost from being arguably the only legitimate fantasy option in the passing game on the Bills roster. His target share is monstrous, and he’s been on a tear of late.

With that said, Dallas has a history of shutting down opponents’ WR1s this season. While Brown was one lone play away from putting up a massive stinker a week ago.

I’d give Brown the benefit of the doubt as a mid-range WR3/Flex start on Thanksgiving. However, if you’re expecting anything more from Brown, you’ll likely be left disappointed.

