Julian Edelman Savagely Trolls Cowboys After Patriots Victory

You gotta love it when the New England Patriots have a little bit of fun.

Following the Patriots’ 13-9 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 12, Julian Edelman decided to have a little bit of fun at the expense of “America’s Team.” That would be because the veteran receiver decided to steal the Cowboys’ moniker and instead label the Patriots as “The New America’s Team.”

To top things off, he also posted the score of the Patriots’ victory over the Cowboys on a photoshopped image of the movie “Avengers” featuring the likes of Bill Belichick as The Hulk, Tom Brady as Iron Man and himself as Captain America along with several other Patriots players plastered over Marvel characters’ bodies.

Pats nation…Assemble! The New America’s Team products available now https://t.co/wmcJLDkb9O pic.twitter.com/hGYdSyOYLT — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) November 25, 2019

Maybe Pats Are ‘America’s Team’ After All

The Patriots dismantled the Cowboys as they shut down their highly-touted offense. Amari Cooper was held to zero catches — the first time that’s happened in his Cowboys tenure. Meanwhile, the Cowboys were just 2-of-13 on third down conversions and they were held to just nine total points — their lowest output of the season.

Making matters worse, the Patriots moved to a collective record of 5-0 against the Cowboys during Brady’s tenure in New England.

In other words, maybe the Patriots are “America’s Team” after all.

Also, don’t forget to buy Edelman’s products that promote the Patriots as “The New America’s Team.”

Tom Brady Responds to Rob Gronkowski

After Rob Gronkowski critiqued Brady for being too negative following the Patriots’ win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11, the veteran quarterback clapped back at his former teammate and said that how reacts after a game are his emotions.

Via Ryan Gaydos of Fox News:

“We have different challenges that we face and, for me personally, I don’t have one emotion after every game. There’s probably five or 10. The moment you catch me is how I will feel at a particular time and sometimes it takes time to digest things and deal with things. Hopefully we can process those by the time the preparation for the next week starts.”

Brady also made sure to stress that he — and the Patriots — are always trying to get better.

“Like I’ve said, we’re trying to win, and I know things aren’t perfect. We’re just trying to make improvements and see if we can do a little bit better job every week,” Brady said. “When you watch the NFL – we’ve had some late games, we have another late one coming up – but when you watch other teams the reality is no one is a finished product at this point. Every team is beginning to fight for a position and some teams are clearly out of it and there’s a lot of other teams that are battling. Nobody knows how it’s going to shake out.”

While the Patriots may not be the most fun team to play for, the way they approach things obviously results in success. They’ve had an NFL-record 17 consecutive 10-plus win seasons, are currently on a 21-game home win streak — another NFL record — and at 10-1 have the league’s best record.

You can’t argue against the results, Gronk.