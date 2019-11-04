Lakers’ Anthony Davis All-in on Chicago as ‘Mecca of Basketball’

The Brow has spoken. Lakers‘ big man Anthony Davis is debunking the myth that New York City is the “Mecca of Basketball.” Davis told reporters Monday that Chicago is king when it comes to hoops.

“It is. We’ve got the best basketball players ever,” Davis proclaimed. “You look at the history with all the guys we’ve got that made the league and even the guys that didn’t make the league. They say New York, but it’s not even close.”

It should come as no surprise that Davis feels this way. The Chicago native grew up playing the game on the streets of the Windy City. Davis played his high school ball at Perspectives Charter School.

The list of top NBA players from Chicago is long and filled with stars. Current players include Davis, Patrick Beverly, Jahlil Okafor, Jabari Parker, Derrick Rose, and Dwayne Wade.

Davis Almost Ended Up in NYC

There were rumors this offseason of Davis possibly being traded to the New York Knicks, but a deal never materialized. Despite his feelings about New York City’s mecca status, the Knicks were on Davis’ final list of approved teams.

Instead, AD was shipped to LA in exchange for Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three first-round picks, including the No. 4 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

The Knicks were mostly shutout in free agency. However, the Brooklyn Nets were able to restore some of the glory to New York City professional basketball, landing Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant over the summer.

Davis Shines in LA

The mecca might be in Los Angeles, as long as Davis continues to shine for the Lakers. The big man was named Western Conference Player of the Week on Monday. Davis averaged 32 points, 13 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks per game over the past week.

That includes a 40-point, 20-rebound performance in the 120-91 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Davis got whatever he wanted against the young Memphis frontcourt, going an incredible 26-for-27 from the free-throw line.

The Lakers won all three games they played last week and have now gotten off to a 5-1 start, the best record in the Western Conference, with AD and Lebron James leading the resurgence.

