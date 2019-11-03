Lions’ Marvin Jones Makes Insane Catch vs. Raiders

The Detroit Lions have gotten a big season out of wideout Marvin Jones thus far, and the beat keeps going on for Jones in terms of the impact plays for his offense.

Early on against the Oakland Raiders, Jones saw his number called a few times and delivered. First, Jones made a massive catch to push the ball in the red zone for the Lions on a contested deep pass. It was a deep ball which Jones fought off trouble against Daryl Worley and nabbed with ease.

Jones, a guy who can get up and down the field quick and nab the deep ball, showed off with that once again in making the huge play for the team to start things off offensively on the road.

The wideout was far from done on the same drive.

Marvin Jones Catches Touchdown

Later on the drive, the Lions elected to go for it on fourth down and managed to come away with the impressive conversion. Jones came up with the huge catch over the middle in the back of the end zone to get the Lions even on the scoreboard after their defense had stopped Oakland.

A few weeks back, Jones got in the end zone four times against the Minnesota Vikings, and while that might not be a common occurrence to expect during every game, it’s a good start for the wideout against a pass defense he might have an easy advantage over most of the afternoon.

If Jones can make catches like this in traffic, then convert in the red zone, he might be on for yet another massive afternoon catching the ball.

Marvin Jones Likes Detroit’s Offense

As for the offense as a whole under Darrell Bevell, Jones is happy with what he has seen so far and admits he loves the offense that Bevell is running. That’s true for his teammates in the room as well, who have been able to see the group finally reach some of their potential very early on.

“We love it in our room. No complaints. He’s a great mind, he’s done it for a while and he’s had great success so we want to continue that,” he said a few weeks back.

So far, the Lions have a top 10 offense in the NFL between the run and the pass and have seen exceptional balance between both groups. After struggling with those elements for decades, finally, there is some hope that the Lions might have found an offense which can be sustained and can help them be successful.

The team has done well enough where Jones knows they are pleased with several of the areas so far, even as they know they can still improve in plenty of ways.

“Obviously think we’ve done some good things, and there’s some things we wish we could do better. It’s an endless slate, so we’re going to go out there and do what we do.”

Grabbing massive touchdowns seems to be what Jones can do, and that’s a safe way to see the team’s offense get better.

READ NEXT: Antonio Brown Trashes Baker Mayfield Following Comments