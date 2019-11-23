Mac Jones’ Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Mac Jones’ family includes his parents, Gordon and Holly Jones, his two siblings, Sarah and Will, and his girlfriend, Sophie Scott.

Jones has talked about his extremely athletic family in interviews in the past. To 247 Sports in 2016, he said, “My mom went to Mercer University and she played tennis there. My dad went to FSU, he played tennis there. He went on to play in the pro tour, so he got to do that for a while.”

Jones continued, “I have a sister who plays tennis at College of Charleston. She’s my best friend. My brother, obviously also one of my best friends, he played soccer for Mercer University too.”

Heres what you need to know:

1. Jones’ Father, Gordon Jones, Played Professional Tennis for Several Years

Happy Father’s Day to my Dad, @gtrustee1! Love you and thank you for being the most supportive Dad! #Legend pic.twitter.com/SsOhwaojDW — Mac Jones (@MacJones_10) June 16, 2019

Jones’ father, Gordon, played tennis in college at Florida State University and Flagler University. His mother, Holly McCorkle Jones, played tennis at Mercer College, where her son, Will, would later matriculate.

In May 1977, Gordon was featured in the Sports Illustrated “Faces in the Crowd” section, during his senior year at Flagler. The archived snippet reads, “A 21-year-old senior, Jones led Flagler College to the NAIA tennis title, defeating Carlos Behar of Presbyterian College 7-6, 7-6 for the singles crown and teaming with Jim Twigg for the doubles championship. Jones had a 35-2 singles season.”

During his time at Flagler, Gordon was a 1977 FAIA Champion, Doubles Champion, and named Most Valuable Player on the NAIA Championship Team. In 2004, Gordon was inducted into the Flagler Athletics Hall of Fame.

Gordon went on to play professionally for several years, and is now an attorney at Jones & McCorkle in Jacksonville, Florida. He and his wife, Holly, are both partners at the same law firm.

2. Jones’ Sister, Sarah, Played Tennis at the College of Charleston

Jones’ older sister, Sarah Jane Jones, played tennis during her time as an undergraduate at the College of Charleston. She majored in International Business while at Charleston.

Sarah graduated from the College of Charleston in 2018, and has since gone on to pursue an MBA from Alabama, according to her Instagram. In her College of Charleston tennis bio, Sarah described her career ambitions: “…[to] continue studying Chinese and utilize it in international business…Her biggest influence is her father, Gordon Jones because ‘he has always been very patient and always there to help and support me in my efforts to become a better player.'”

Like his sister, Jones has studied Chinese as well. To 247 Sports in 2016, Jones said, “I speak Chinese. I’ve been taking it for four or five years. I could go to China and be fine, obviously I don’t know some stuff, but I’m pretty solid.”

3. Jones’ Brother, Will, Is the Oldest Sibling & Played Soccer at Mercer

Jones’ older brother is Will Jones. Will attended Mercer University and played soccer during his time there. Will’s Instagram bio reads, “fins up and blenders churning”

Since graduating Mercer, Will has since gone on to med school in “the islands,” according to a profile of Jones by 247 Sports in 2016.

4. Jones Has Talked About Following His Parents’ Footsteps & Becoming a Lawyer

As stated above, both Gordon and Holly Jones are now partners at their law firm, McCorkle & Jones — and it’s possible one of their children might be joining them at the firm one day. Jones, who said he had a 4.0 GPA in a Medium post in TTK, raised the possibility of pursuing a career in law during an interview with 247 Sports.

He admitted that he was “kind of wavering on” what he wanted to pursue, but then clarified his intentions a bit. “I like to talk so I might do something with sports broadcasting,” he said. “But if you really want to make some good money I might go into law or maybe try to be a doctor.”

Of course, Jones’ professional aspirations might change a bit, given his new opportunity as starting quarterback for the most famous college football team in the country.

5. Jones Is Dating Sophie Scott , a Fellow Alabama Student

Jones has a built-in support system at Alabama, in the form of his girlfriend, fellow Alabama student Sophie Scott.

Scott is a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority at Alabama. She frequently shares photos of herself with Jones, as well as her time with her sorority. She and Jones have been dating for at least three months, and celebrated their birthdays together over the summer.

