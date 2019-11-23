Mac Jones’ Girlfriend, Sophie Scott, Cheers Alabama QB on Via Instagram

Mac Jones’ girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is a fellow Alabama student. Scott frequently posts supportive messages on social media for Jones, who is now at the helm of Alabama football following Tua Tagovailoa’s season-ending injury.

Jones, the new starting quarterback for Alabama, is originally from Jacksonville, Florida. His family includes Gordon and Holly Jones, and siblings Sarah and Will Jones. As for Scott, she’s from Missouri, and attended Kirkwood High School for school.

In the minutes leading up to Jones’ first game as starting quarterback for Alabama following Tagovailoa’s Instagram, Scott posted a video to her Instagram story in support of her boyfriend. Her video shows a not-yet-full stadium, with a jumbotron showing Jones’ face. The caption reads, “Go #10!”

Here’s what you need to know:

Scott Cheers on #10, AKA Boyfriend Mac Jones, on Instagram

Scott and Jones have both made their relationship public on Instagram, with Scott cheering Jones on at games and posting supportive messages. The two have been publicly dating since the summer time.

Most of Scott’s messages of support for Jones are simple. In one post that shows Scott and Jones at an Alabama game together, she captioned it, “3rd Saturday in October ♥️” Similarly, Jones posted a photo of the two of them with the caption, “September babies @sophiescott9 ❤️❤️”

However, many other fans of the football team have since commented on his Instagram, offering words of encouragement and advice, now that he’s been thrust into the limelight. One person wrote, “Here’s the chance you’ve been waiting on!!! Show the world just how damn good you are!!!!! I’ve told you before, YOU ARE TOO DAMN GOOD TO BE SECOND STRING, here’s your chance to prove to the world that I know what the hell I’m talking about!!!!”

Another commented, “You got this season. It’s your time to shine. Dont get nervous”

Scott Is a Member of the Alpha Chi Omega Sorority at Alabama

Scott’s social media is dominated by her involvement with the Alpha Chi Omega sorority at Alabama, colloquially referred to as A-Chi O. Her only saved highlights story on Instagram shows some of the parties and events that she’s been involved with for the sorority.

That Instagram story also shows Jones and Scott celebrating their respective birthdays together over the summer, and going on a trip to Atlanta together.

Scott and her friends often attend Jones’ games together, but she’s also brought family members with her, too. In September, Scott posted a photo with her mother to Instagram, showing them at a football tailgate. Scott captioned the photo, “Mom’s first game day ✔️”

Scott’s Instagram also shows that she was dating another Alabama student, prior to dating Jones. In one Instagram post from 2018, Scott showed 12 photos of roses, noting in the caption that her boyfriend had given her a dozen roses every month for a year.

