Marlon Mack’s Injury Status Revealed for Colts vs. Texans

The Indianapolis Colts aren’t certain how many weeks it will take for Marlon Mack to get back on the field, but they do know it won’t be in time for Thursday Night Football.

The Colts (6-4) moved into a tie at the top of the AFC South with a 33-13 win Sunday over the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-6) at home, but it cost them their star running back as Mack exited the game with a fractured right hand early in the third quarter after rushing for more than 100 yards on the afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium.

According to The Athletic’s Zac Keefer, Mack underwent surgery on his hand Monday morning and has been shut down for Thursday’s kickoff against the Houston Texans with no timetable to return. It is expected, though, he will miss a few weeks at a minimum.

Mack has been the unquestioned top rushing option for the Colts and one of their biggest offensive weapons in a season marred by injuries and departures. His 862 rushing yards on the season ranks fifth-best in the NFL ahead of household names such as Ezekiel Elliott (833), Aaron Jones (589) and Todd Gurley (525).

The Colts are also facing a fourth straight game without star wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, who was ruled a non-participant on the team’s injury report for Monday’s walkthrough with a calf injury he suffered Week 9 during practice.

Will Jonathan Williams Fill The Void?

Questions about who might take over in the Colts’ backfield without Mack seemed to be answered before the end of Sunday’s game, with backup Jonathan Williams rising to the occasion and stunning with a career performance that buoyed the Colts to victory.

Williams, who had previously been buried on the team’s depth chart, carried the ball 13 times for 116 yards to mark the first time in franchise history the Colts have had two players eclipse 100 rushing yards in a single game. He has been on the Colts’ active roster since November 2018 but had been inactive in 13 straight games prior to Week 9’s trip to Kansas City.

Williams’ first carries for the Colts came during Week 10’s 16-12 loss to the Miami Dolphins, getting just one yard on two attempts.

Now, after a breakout game, Williams seems poised to take the majority of carries as the leading two teams in the AFC South clash in prime time, but Jordan Wilkins’ possible return could challenge him for playing time.

Wilkins missed Week 11 with an ankle injury and was listed as “did not participate” in Monday’s walkthrough with the same issue, but he told reporters Monday his ankle “feels great” and that he expects to play against the Texans. The Colts coaching staff provided no further update on his status, but Williams flashing his potential diminishes the need to hurry Wilkins back.

Should Wilkins not play, Nyheim Hines is also still an option out of the backfield for the Colts. While the second-year rusher has just 77 rushing yards, he scored his first touchdown of the season working in tandem with Williams against the Jaguars. He is averaging 3.1 yards on 25 attempts this season.

