Mavericks’ Luka Doncic Responds to Tracy McGrady’s Comments

Last week Tracy McGrady made headlines after his appearance on ESPN’s The Jump. The Hall of Famer and former Houston Rockets star shared that he feels Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic is the best point guard in the league and that he is becoming his favorite player to watch.

“He is becoming my favorite; I actually like tuning in and watching this kid because he does everything. It’s crazy that the pace that he plays with he is able to be so effective. He is not the quickest, the fastest, the most athletic, but he is such a cerebral player, and with Steph [Curry] being out, I know Kyrie [Irving] is out right now, [Russell] Westbrook. I’m going to say this, he is the best point guard in the game right now with Steph being out,” said McGrady.

Doncic has put up some ridiculous numbers this season, and he hasn’t even turned 21 yet. The second-year guard is almost averaging triple-double this season with 29.9 points, 10.4 rebounds, 9.7 assists through 15 games. The young phenom has the Mavericks currently 5th in the Western Conference with a 10-5 record.

What Luka Doncic Thinks About McGrady’s Comments?

After the Mavericks defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 143-101, Doncic spoke with the media and was asked a variety of different questions, including his thoughts on McGrady’s comments.

“I mean, it feels amazing from him. I watch a lot of his clips – he was an unbelievable player, and I really appreciate what he said,” Doncic told Brieon Paige of Fanatics View.

Doncic failed to record another triple-double against the Cavaliers, but he did post a stat line of 30 points, 14 assists and seven rebounds in the blowout victory to end their four-game homestand. The Mavericks went 4-0 beating Cavaliers, Raptors, Spurs, and Warriors.

Former Dallas Maverick Zaza Pachulia Thinks Luka Has a Bright Future

Last season after a Detroit Pistons’ morning shootaround, I spoke with now-retired forward Zaza Pachulia about Doncic’s season en route to the NBA Rookie of the Year award.

“I’m really happy for him for multiple reasons. First of all, I like him as a player at the age of 19 doing things that he did before coming to the NBA overseas in Europe. I watched his Euroleague games and European Championship games. So, it is pretty impressive not only playing at a high level but helping the team win as well. Getting the MVP – that is pure talent, heart, and confidence. You can tell that he had this already before he entered the league, and before he played his first game, there were a lot of questions about if he could adapt to the NBA game.” Pachulia stated.

“If you have the talent you can play anywhere, and he has proven that. Also, He is opening doors for international players, and the NBA is lucky to have a player like Luka. I’m sure he will have a bright future and a long career,” Pachulia concluded.

