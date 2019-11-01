Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Raiders Edition: Derek Carr in for Big Fantasy Week?

While their 3-4 record might not prove it, but the Oakland Raiders have one of the best offenses in the NFL in 2019. Where the unit is thriving is how many yards they’re getting per play, which is fourth-best in the NFL, per the Associated Press’ Josh Dubow. Much of this has to do with the added talent on the offensive line and at skill positions, but head coach Jon Gruden deserves credit for working out the kinks after a rough first year back.

This improvement on offense has turned a number of Raiders players into solid fantasy football plays each week. With a matchup against a poor Detroit Lions defense looming on Sunday, Oakland could have several players put up a nice stat line.

Derek Carr

Starting quarterback Derek Carr has been a risky start all season. He’s only had one game of over 20 points and that game came last Sunday. That being said, his wide receiving corps is healthy and he’s got a great matchup coming up. The Lions currently have the worst pass defense in the NFL in terms of yards allowed per game. On average, they’re giving up 21.1 fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks per game this season.

Thanks to the Raiders’ penchant for running the football, Carr is still a risky play. He’s never been a player who has put up massive passing stats, even when he’s at his best. That being said, he’s a really solid start this week. He’s good for at least one touchdown pass and could easily get a few more. Oakland’s defense is atrocious and Matthew Stafford is rolling. Just like last week, this game could turn into a shootout quick and that will work in Carr’s fantasy football favor.

Josh Jacobs

Detriot is terrible at pass defense, but they ain’t much better at run defense. They currently allow 130.7 rushing yards per game, which is 26th best in the NFL. What do the Raiders like to do? Hand the ball off to Josh Jacobs and they like to do it quite often. Jacobs is a little banged up, but he’s been at practice all week, so there’s little doubt he’s going to play. He’s coming off a disappointing game as he put up 10.1 PPR points. He should bounce back this week. At this point, Jacobs shouldn’t leave your lineup unless he’s seriously hurt.

Tyrell Williams

After missing a couple of games with an injury, Tyrell Williams came back in Week 8 and had a really strong showing. If he didn’t drop two long passes, he would’ve easily passed 20 PPR points. The most exciting thing about Williams is that he’s scored a touchdown in every game he’s played and he’s clearly Carr’s favorite target at wide receiver.

Like previously mentioned, the Lions pass defense is bad. Now that Williams has a game under his belt after being injured, he shouldn’t make those drops very often. He’s a definite start in Week 9.

Darren Waller

Going to sound like a broken record here, but this is the week to take advantage of any Raiders offensive players you have on your roster. If you picked up Darren Waller as a sleeper tight end in your fantasy football draft, you got a massive steal. He’s been one of the top fantasy tight ends in the NFL and hasn’t put up less than 7.9 PPR points in a game this season. That ain’t about to change against the Lions. Just like with Jacobs, Waller should be nice and comfortable in your starting lineup for quite a while.

