Ravens vs. Bengals Prediction: Betting Line, Odds & Pick

The Ravens are rolling. Fresh off a decisive win over the previously unbeaten New England Patriots, Baltimore takes their four-game winning streak into Cincinnati for an AFC North matchup against a winless Bengals team with a fresh face under center. Rookie Ryan Finley will make his NFL debut on Sunday, replacing Andy Dalton.

Baltimore (6-2) is coming off their best win of the season, a 37-20 beat down of New England at home last Sunday night. Lamar Jackson is emerging as a legit MVP contender. Jackson has thrown for 1,812 yards with 12 touchdowns and has rushed for 637 more with five scores on the ground. The dual-threat QB has turned Baltimore into an offensive powerhouse. The Ravens lead the NFL with 31.4 points and 204.9 rushing yards per game.

Cincinnati (0-8) has made a change at quarterback. Ryan Finley was taken in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of N.C. State. During the preseason, Finley performed well, completing 47-of-64 passes for 414 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. The major issue for the Bengals has been the lack of a running game. Cincinnati is dead last in the NFL with only 59.5 rushing yards per game. Joe Mixon has struggled mightily behind a makeshift offensive line. Mixon is averaging just 3.2 yards per carry this season.

Game Details: Ravens at Bengals

Date: Sunday, November 9

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Paul Brown Stadium (Cincinnati, Ohio)

TV: CBS

Spread: Ravens -10.5

Total: 44.5

*All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Betting Trends

Ravens are 3-5 ATS this season

Bengals are 3-5 ATS this season

Over is 5-3 in Ravens games this season

Under is 6-2 in Bengals games this season

Ravens are 0-7 in their last 7 division games

Bengals are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 division games

The underdog is 5-1 ATS in the last 6 meetings

Ravens are 0-4 ATS in the last 4 meetings

*All trends are courtesy of Covers

Prediction & Picks

This game is definitely a tough handicap, but the trends are pushing me towards the underdog. On the other hand, Baltimore has looked mighty impressive this season, especially on offense. I’m not sure anyone can stop Lamar Jackson. But besides the obvious advantage on the ground, Cincinnati is the fresher team, coming off the bye. They also should be energized by the quarterback change as Ryan Finley takes over for Andy Dalton. I think Cincinnati’s roster has holes, but they also have some stars on both sides of the ball. This feels like a classic letdown spot for Baltimore. Take the points.

PICK: Bengals +10.5 (-110)

This number is a little lower than expected because of how bad Cincinnati has been on offense this season, especially running the ball. I think the quarterback change sparks the Bengals and they put just enough on the board for this to go over the number. Go over.

PICK: Over 44.5 (-110)

Getting almost 4-to-1 on my money seems like the right amount of value for this one. This game was just a 23-17 margin four weeks ago in Baltimore. I see no reason why Cincinnati doesn’t have a shot to steal one at home and get their first win of the season.

PICK: Bengals ML (+380)

