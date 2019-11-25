Seahawks Knew & Were Calling Out Eagles Offensive Plays: Report

The Eagles’ offense looked like it was on tape delay. Mainly because Seattle knew their every move.

Sometimes, the Seahawks’ ravenous defense knew the move before the Eagles’ anemic offense even called it. Seattle defenders were literally diagnosing and calling out the Eagles’ offensive plays on the field. They memorized the plays from watching the film and learned how the Eagles tend to run the same routine plays in specific downs and distances, including a ton of tight-end screens.

According to Gregg Bell, Seahawks safety K.J. Wright said Seattle was “calling out” Philadelphia’s offensive plays before they even ran them.

K.J. Wright says he, #Seahawks knew exactly what Eagles were doing. There were calling out Philly’s plays before they ran them, on certain downs/distances. TE screens, in particular. @thenewstribune — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) November 24, 2019

This is a disturbing trend for the Eagles’ offense after reports surfaced last week that the Patriots had their plays committed to memory. Not only that, Bill Belichick was openly predicting and diagnosing Doug Pederson’s plays. He wasn’t shy about it when the cameras caught him coaching up his defense on the sideline.

“Look, their passing game is what we said it was,” Belichick said. “It’s shots to the back, alright, and basically passes to their tight ends in the back. We got to get them in third down. Too much yardage in the running game. The ball is going outside, the backs are bad.”

BB knew the game plan 🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/kvlECbSgJc — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) November 20, 2019

Eagles Offense Struggles in 17-9 loss to Seattle

It was only of the ugliest Eagles losses in a long, long time. And the blame all goes to one side of the ball: offense.

While the Eagles somehow managed to rack up 344 total yards of offense, none of it was pretty — and 80 yards came on one final, meaningless drive with around two minutes left in the game. They were hollow statistics.

Carson Wentz was atrocious despite going 33-of-35 for 256 yards. He fumbled it three times and lost two of them while throwing two costly interceptions. That’s five total turnovers, after Dallas Goedert added another fumble.

“I have to be better. I have to lead this team better. I have to protect the football better,” Wentz told reporters. “We can’t put it on the ground the way we did. It starts with me.”

“We’re going to learn from this, turn the page. We have six days to go out and practice, work our tails off and go get a ‘W’ on the road.”#FlyEaglesFly — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 25, 2019

“It starts with me and I’m frustrated,” Wentz said. “I know everybody is frustrated with this loss offensively. Like I said, turning the ball over. It starts with me. I have to be better and we will be.”

Twitter Erupts with Cries to Fire Mike Groh

It’s not often Mike Groh’s name is trending on Twitter. Now it might be becoming a new favorite hobby in Philadelphia.

The Eagles offensive coordinator has been feeling the heat in recent weeks for his vanilla offense. Doug Pederson admitted that Groh is in charge of coordinating the passing game. It’s been basically non-existent all year. The team accumulated 256 yards through the air, all via tight-end screens and short throws to Greg Ward.

After the game, Eagles fans took to Twitter to express their frustration. It’s time for Groh to go.

Some brought up that Mike Groh’s own father, coach Al Groh, fired him at the University of Virginia (it’s 100% true):

"Mike Groh got fired by his father! What does that tell you?" —@jelynchjr on the Fanatic Postgame Show — 975TheFanatic (@975TheFanatic) November 24, 2019

Some brought up the legend of Frank Reich, the former Eagles offensive coordinator now coaching the Colts:

In 2017 Reich and Doug made the adjustments to the playbook to adapt to Nick's style of play. Mike Groh has not made a single adjustment to help Carson out with all the injuries around him. Hate Carson all you want, everyone is to blame — Zachary East (@zachary_east412) November 24, 2019

Some have wanted him fired for a few days now, maybe longer:

Nelson Agholor, the worst-ranked WR in the NFL, is doing just fine, according to offensive coordinator Mike Groh. Oh, really? Then either the Eagles’ standards have dropped dramatically since the Super Bowl, or Mike Groh is bad at his job. You decide. — Angelo Cataldi (@AngeloCataldi) November 20, 2019

Some, well, let’s just say a few others cut right to the chase:

for MIke Groh, the offensive performance here is the equivalent to showing up to work drunk, joking with your boss about fucking their spouse, and then shitting your pants in the conference room — eggs benadryl (@hoobsher) November 24, 2019

