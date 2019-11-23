Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, November 23

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports news from Friday, featuring a scary scene in Denver when the Boston Celtics’ Kemba Walker had to be stretchered off the court after colliding with a teammate.

Celtics’ Kemba Walker Stretchered Off Court, Hospitalized Following Scary Collision With Teammate

Kemba Walker was stretchered off the floor during Friday’s game and was diagnosed with concussion-like symptoms. https://t.co/wMNkSkNOQG — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 23, 2019

Boston Celtics superstar guard Kemba Walker was stretchered off the court on Friday after he collided with his teammate Semi Ojeleye.

Kemba Walker was taken off the court in a stretcher after this play pic.twitter.com/i1jcJeoDwB — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 23, 2019

Walker was diagnosed with concussion-like symptoms and transported to a local hospital to be further evaluated, the Celtics announced.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday night that early indications are that the 29-year-old did not suffer a significant injury.

Walker suffered the injury late in the second quarter in the Celtics’ 96-92 loss to the Denver Nuggets when he was defending a pick-and-roll and ended up running head-first into the midsection of Ojeleye.

Kemba Walker being taken out of the arena on a stretcher pic.twitter.com/UQX5qkwUFu — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 23, 2019

The three-time All-Star was off to a tremendous start with his new squad, averaging a team-best 22.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists a game.

Kawhi Leonard Propels Clippers to Thrilling 122-119 Win Over Harden, Westbrook and the Rockets

Behind Kawhi Leonard's game-winning jumper, the @LAClippers outlast Houston in a fantastic finish at @STAPLESCenter! #ClipperNation 👀 the best plays down the stretch… pic.twitter.com/UotgIqGjgl — NBA (@NBA) November 23, 2019

If the first two games this season between the Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets are any indication of what may be on the horizon for a potential postseason series, sign me up.

The Clippers won a back-and-forth battle on Friday night, rallying in the second half to beat the Rockets 122-119.

It was a game of spurts and comebacks, as the Clippers held a 14-point lead in the second quarter and the Rockets were up 11 in the third.

The teams traded leads in the final minute before Kawhi Leonard drilled a game-winning jump shot with 15 seconds left. Leonard finished the night with 24 points.

Lou Williams, who has been playing amazing ball for the Clippers early-on this season, had a team-high 26 points, which were all scored in the second half.

💦 @TeamLou23 pours in all 26 of his PTS in the 2nd half to lead the @LAClippers to victory! #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/QXmqzYqoUh — NBA (@NBA) November 23, 2019

The Rockets’ James Harden had a monster game, scoring 37 points and 12 assists, while his co-star Russell Westbrook put up 22 points.

The Rockets won the first meeting this season between the two Western Conference foes, beating the Clippers 102-93 behind Harden’s 47 points.

Mark your calendars for the next time these two are scheduled to duel – Thursday, Dec. 19 in L.A.

