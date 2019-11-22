Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, November 22

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports news from Thursday, highlighted by the Houston Texans edging by the Indianapolis Colts to claim the top spot in the AFC South and the New York Islanders making franchise history by extending their points streak.

All this and more as we get you up to speed with the sports world on this Friday!

Texans Hold Off Division Foe Colts, 20-17, Take Over AFC South Lead

The Houston Texans got past their division rival, the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night, 20-17, to take control of the AFC South lead.

Beaten handily by the Baltimore Ravens (41-7) just a few days prior, the Texans answered the bell and rebounded with a critical win on Thursday, led by their two stars, quarterback Deshaun Watson and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Watson and Hopkins hooked up for two touchdowns, including the go-ahead 30-yard score in the fourth quarter.

Watson completed 19-of-30 passes on the night for 298 yards and the two TDs, while Hopkins caught six balls for 94 yards and the two scores.

In the win, Watson’s NFL-best active streak of 303 attempts without an interception at home came to an end when he was picked off in the second quarter by the Colts’ Kenny Moore. It was the first time Watson threw an INT at NRG Stadium since Oct. 14, 2018.

With the victory, the Texans improved to 7-4 and now have a one-game lead on the Colts for first place in the division.

Let the Good Times Roll: Islanders Beat Penguins in OT, Set Franchise’s Points Streak Record

🚨 FRANCHISE RECORD ALERT 🚨 The @NYIslanders rallied again to extend their point streak to 16 games, the longest in the club’s 47-year history. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/cD0ZcypTPe — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 22, 2019

The New York Islanders just keep rolling.

Playing the Pittsburgh Penguins for the second time in three days, the Islanders took down their Metropolitan foe in overtime on Thursday, 4-3, to extend their streak of recording a point to a franchise-record 16 consecutive games.

It was a case of déjà vu for the Islanders on Thursday, as Brock Nelson scored the game-winning goal in OT. The 28-year-old center was also the hero two nights prior, netting the OT winner in Pittsburgh in the Islanders’ 5-4 win on Tuesday.

Sheesh, take a bow for this @EASPORTSNHL OT winner, Brock Nelson! pic.twitter.com/iAxixKVeET — NHL (@NHL) November 22, 2019

Nelson also scored a goal in the third period on Thursday that gave the Islanders a 3-2 lead before the Penguins tied the game at three with 30 seconds remaining in regulation.

The Islanders have gone 15-0-1 during their points streak, in which they haven’t lost a game in regulation since back on Oct. 11.

Isn't it beautiful 😍 😍 😍 pic.twitter.com/4gjQOW8IwL — Isles on MSG Plus (@IslesMSGN) November 22, 2019

Next up for the Isles will be a cross-country trip to play the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night.

DON’T MISS THESE STORIES: Rounding Up the Top Headlines

WHAT’S ON TAP IN THE SPORTS WORLD ON FRIDAY

NBA: Houston Rockets (11-4) at Los Angeles Clippers (10-5)

There will be no shortage of star power on the court tonight at the Staples Center, as Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and the Clippers host James Harden, Russell Westbrook and the Rockets.

WHEN: Tonight, 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Missed Yesterday’s Roundup? Click here for it.