Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, November 24

DUCKS FORKED: Arizona State Pulls Off Stunner Against Oregon

The spotlight was not too big for Arizona State true freshman quarterback Jayden Daniels on Saturday against one of the top teams in the country.

In front of his home crowd Sun Devil Stadium, Daniels passed for 408 yards and three touchdowns to lead Arizona State to a 31-28 victory and its biggest win under second-year skipper Herm Edwards.

Daniels started hot, completing his first 12 passes of the game.

“Just trust, that is what we wanted to do,” Daniels said. “That is the skill set that we have. Brandon, Frank, Eno (Benjamin) and me.”

Arizona State trying to take Oregon out of the Playoff mix! 😈 pic.twitter.com/rzaiaZiFwM — ESPN (@espn) November 24, 2019

The win kills any hopes the Ducks had of reaching the College Football Playoff, but they now have to regroup to salvage the season. Oregon has clinched the Pac-12 North title and will face Utah in the championship. The Ducks had reeled off nine wins in a row after dropping its opener to Auburn.

“There’s lot of goals that go into a season. One of them was to have ourselves in a situation coming into this game to be part of every conversation and every kind of championship,” Oregon coach Mario Cristobal said. “But right now the only conversation that needs to take place for us as a team is the most logical one, that we get back to our process of being 1-0.”

Oregon made it close at the end with two touchdown drives that took less than a minute, but a pair of costly interceptions by quarterback Justin Herbert proved too much to overcome.

Tempe Arizona Where Dreams Go To Die … #ASU 😜 — Damarious Randall (@RandallTime) November 24, 2019

“I made a bad decision and the defense made a play,” said Herbert, who is considered one of the top QB prospects in the upcoming NFL draft. “We didn’t play like we could.”

Herbert was 20 of 36 for 304 yards with a pair of touchdowns in the game.

BUCKEYE BASH: Ohio State Holds Off Penn State, 28-17

Ohio State got its toughest test of the season against Penn State, but the Buckeyes managed to show why they’re so highly regarded as a national title contender, ripping off a 28-17 win.

“We talked about going into a big heavyweight match, and you have to take shots,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. “One of the things about playing in a game like this is you have to be willing to take punches and you have to not flinch when it happens. That was a great example. That was the first time we really were taking shots there.”

Buckeyes defensive end and top draft prospect Chase Young had three sacks, four tackles for loss and two forced fumbles, causing a headache for Penn State all day. Young had missed the last two games for breaking NCAA rules by accepting a personal loan.

Offensively, J.K. Dobbins led the way for Ohio State, rushing for 157 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Justin Fields overcame two fumbles to throw for 188 yards and two scores.

BEST OF THE REST: Full Top 25 Results

The LSU Tigers are 11-0! pic.twitter.com/7GRv1QSM5p — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 24, 2019

No. 1 LSU (11-0) beat Arkansas 56-20

No. 2 Ohio State (11-0) beat No. 9 Penn State 28-17.

No. 3 Clemson (11-0) did not play

No. 4 Georgia (10-1) beat No. 24 Texas A&M 19-13

No. 5 Alabama (10-1) beat Western Carolina 66-3

No. 6 Oregon (9-2) lost to Arizona State 31-28.

No. 7 Utah (10-1) beat Arizona 35-7

No. 8 Oklahoma (10-1) beat TCU 28-24

No. 9 Penn State (9-2) lost to No. 2 Ohio State 28-17

No. 10 Florida (9-2) did not play

No. 11 Minnesota (10-1) beat Northwestern 38-22

No. 12 Michigan (9-2) beat Indiana 39-14

No. 13 Baylor (10-1) beat Texas 24-10

No. 14 Wisconsin (9-2) beat Purdue 45-24

No. 15 Notre Dame (9-2) beat Boston College 40-7

No. 16 Auburn (8-3) beat Samford 52-0

No. 17 Cincinnati (10-1) beat Temple 15-13

No. 18 Memphis (10-1) beat South Florida 49-10

No. 19 Iowa (8-3) beat Illinois 19-10

No. 20 Boise State (10-1) beat Utah State 56-21

No. 21 SMU (9-2) lost to Navy 35-28

No. 22 Oklahoma State (8-3) beat West Virginia 20-13

No. 23 Appalachian State (10-1) beat Texas State 35-13

No. 24 Texas A&M (7-4) lost to No. 4 Georgia 19-13

No. 25 Virginia Tech (8-3) beat Pittsburgh 28-0

Students Protest Climate Change at Yale-Harvard Game

The 136th edition of “The Game” between Yale and Harvard featured a mighty delay thanks to students storming the field at halftime to protest climate chance, call attention to the universities to divest their investments in fossil fuels.

According to the New York Times, the protest included close to 500 people at its peak, delaying the game for about an hour. A Yale spokeswoman said that the Yale police issued 42 misdemeanor summonses for disorderly conduct.

“Yale stands firmly for the right to free expression. Today, students from Harvard and Yale expressed their views and delayed the start of the second half of the football game. We stand with the Ivy League in its statement: ‘It is regrettable that the orchestrated protest came during a time when fellow students were participating in a collegiate career-defining contest and an annual tradition when thousands gather from around the world to enjoy and celebrate the storied traditions of both football programs and universities.’

Harvard-Yale game delayed by student protest over climate injustice. (via @lim_woojin)pic.twitter.com/2yEjivdRJw — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 23, 2019

“We are grateful to the staff members and police officers who ensured the peaceful departure of students from the field. The exercise of free expression on campus is subject to general conditions, and we do not allow disruption of university events.”

Harvard also issued a statement on Saturday addressing the protest.

“While we agree on the urgency of this global challenge, we respectfully disagree with divestment activists on the means by which a university should confront it,” the statement said. “Universities like Harvard have a crucial role to play in tackling climate change and Harvard is fully committed to leadership in this area through research, education, community engagement, dramatically reducing its own carbon footprint, and using our campus as a test bed for piloting and proving solutions.”

The game turned out to be a thriller, with Yale overcoming a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit and beat Harvard 50-43 in two overtimes.

“This game was a lot better because we won,” Yale coach Tony Reno said. “People say it’s the greatest rivalry in all of sport. I think it was on display today.”

NFL: Sunday Night Football, San Francisco 49ers (9-1) vs. Green Bay Packers (8-2)

NFC supremacy is on the line as Jimmy Garoppolo and the one-loss 49ers host Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. The Niners have the best record in the NFC, but Green Bay still has a legitimate shot at the top seed.

WHEN: Today, 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

