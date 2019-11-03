Steelers Reached Out to Jets About Le’Veon Bell Reunion

The Steelers explored taking a trip down memory lane. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Pittsburgh called the New York Jets about acquiring former Steeler Le’Veon Bell before Tuesday’s trade deadline.

The move was in direct response to starting running back James Conner getting injured during last Monday night’s 27-14 win over the Miami Dolphins.

According to Schefter, the Steelers joined the Texans, Chiefs, and Packers who were also all in talks for Bell.

Bell revealed the news on The Uninterrupted “17 Weeks” Podcast that his agent informed him that the Steelers were one of the teams “in the mix” to acquire him.

