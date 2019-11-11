Tom Brady Reacts to the Gronk Comeback Speculation

Despite being 8-1 and holding the best record in the AFC, all anyone can talk about when it comes to the New England Patriots is the possible return of tight end Rob Gronkowski.

For weeks, it has been speculated that the tight end, currently retired from the NFL, would be returning for the stretch run around Week 14 to give the Patriots an extra boost heading into the playoffs. It has even been reported that Kraft and Gronkowski have already held discussions about his potential reinstatement with the fast-approaching deadline.

On Monday, Tom Brady to those rumors to rest.

Making his weekly appearance on The Greg Hill Show on Boston radio station WEEI, Brady did little to further validate those reports.

“I’m really good friends with Gronk, we’ve had a great relationship for 10 years. I don’t know. Just because things are reported doesn’t mean they’re always true, just for the record. Imagine that. It’s all a lot of speculation. Those are conversations I’m not privy to. It really doesn’t matter, our team is what it is. The trade deadline passed, training camp passed, free agency is gone, the draft is gone, our team is what it is. I’m excited about who we have and the opportunity we have. To be 8-1 and have the opportunity in the second half that we do, I think anyone would take that. Hasn’t all been perfect but it’s been good enough…It’s up to us to earn it, the people that our in the locker room.”

The comments are telling, really proving Brady’s point of him not lobbying for Gronk’s return. While the Patriots may need some help in the tight end department, it might not be Gronk providing that assistance.

Philly Special

Brady touched on several other points during his Monday interview, discussing the impact of the Patriots’ loss in Super Bowl LII against Philadelphia and New England’s failed passing play at Tennessee last season.

New England lost to Philadelphia in the Super Bowl two seasons ago, with a Brady fumble killing the Patriots’ chances of victory. When asked by the radio hosts if he had gotten over the loss, he provided a predictable answer.

That game was famous for the trick play now dubbed ‘Philly Special’ run by the Eagles late in the first half — a play that really swung the game in Philadelphia’s favor.

The Patriots tried to run a similar play against the Tennessee Titans during the regular season last year, with less than stellar results. Brady admitted the play didn’t go as well as the team hoped and that he was injured on the play. He did show up on the injury report for the following game with a knee ailment.

The Patriots also ran a pass play against the Eagles in a 2015 loss at Gillette Stadium, just the second-career catch for Brady and his first since 2001. The play went for a career-high 36 yards on a strike by Danny Amendola. Brady joked that he felt as if he was running really well during that play.

