Oskar Lindblom & GF Alma Lindqvist Celebrate 2-Year Anniversary

The Philadelphia Flyers announced the devastating news of Oskar Lindblom’s rare cancer diagnosis on Friday, sharing in an official statement that the 23-year-old was found to have Ewing’s sarcoma, an extremely rare cancer typically found in the bone, and fans were quick to share their condolences with his longtime girlfriend, Alma Lindqvist.

Lindblom and Lindqvist recently celebrated their two-year anniversary in August, for which the Flyers’ forward proudly posted about on Instagram. Sharing with his nearly 18K followers on the social media site he wrote, “Two years with my beautiful woman – love you.”

Both originally from Sweden, Lindqvist moved to America to be closer with Lindblom, and the couple has since happily dived into fun American traditions while living stateside. This past year on Halloween, they hilariously dressed up as Swedish pop supergroup ABBA with two of their friends, and the quartet absolutely nailed it.

It’s clear that the hockey players was absolutely in with his girlfriend, and he regularly shared his appreciation for Lindqvist’s continuous presence in his life. Users online wrote on her most recent Instagram with messages saying, “stay strong for OB! heavy prayers from my family to yours. He will beat this.”

Lindqvist, a social media influencer and model, reciprocated the love right back to Lindblom. She shared photos of her boyfriend on Instagram with a mere red-heart emoji as the caption, and on his birthday, referred to him as “the love of my life.”

Lindqvist was welcomed like a member of the Lindblom family over the Christmas holidays, joining his parents, younger brother Linus, and Marcus, who also plays hockey. Together, they regularly traveled back forth from Sweden in the NHL offseason, vacationed in Nassau, and visited New York City.

While most of Lindqvist’s posts on Instagram are written in Swedish, last year on Christmas, she shared how happy she was to be with Lindblom in English. She captioned the adorable selfie, “Spending my first Christmas away from my family and also the first one in a Christmas sweater. I’m so so thankful and happy to create new traditions and memories with you. Really didn’t know what real love was before we met, you’re my best friend and the biggest love of my life.”

There Is Currently No Timetable for Lindblom’s Return

Flyers’ General Manager Chuck Fletcher shared that Lindblom “will undergo further testing and evaluation next week and begin treatment immediately thereafter. He is not expected to return to play for the remainder of the season. The Flyers will do everything possible to support Oskar and assist him in securing the best care available.”

After being selected by the Flyers in the fifth round (No. 138 overall) in the 2014 NHL Draft, the Swedish hockey player signed a three-year entry-level contract with the franchise in 2017. He was called up to the NHL on February 19, 2018, and recorded his first point on March 17, 2018. The forward scored his first goal as a Flyer the next day while the team played against the Washington Capitals. Lindblom helped his team reach Round 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs that year.

In 2019, Lindblom is tied with forward Travis Konceny for Flyers’ team leader in goals. The rising star has 57 points (30 goals and 27 assists) throughout his three seasons in the NHL thus far.

