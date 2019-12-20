Insider Calls Out Browns Fans Over Odell Beckham Report

Odell Beckham Jr. seemingly put to bed all the drama around the rampant trade rumors he was involved in with a stern press conference this week, making it clear that he wants to be with the Cleveland Browns for the foreseeable future.

“I’m not going anywhere. I’ll be here,” Beckham told reporters. “We’re going to figure this thing out. It’s just too special to leave.”

What stirred up the speculation was a report from FOX Sports NFL Insider Jay Glazer, who reported that Beckham was running around telling opposing teams “come get me.”

Jay Glazer Defends Report Amid Criticism From Browns Fans

Glazer said that since Beckham came out with a firm stance on his future, he’s been taking some heat from Browns fans. Here’s what Glazer had to say in his weekly mailbag column on The Athletic over the report.

“My report was what Odell Beckham told others during the season, ‘Come get me.’ I stand by it a billion percent,” Glazer said. “I’m confused as to why I’m getting so much hate from Browns fans telling me to ‘suck it’ or how much I suck like the story wasn’t true. Of course it’s true. What is wrong with you people? Every time I do something with Odell you all start killing me, my mom, my family, my kid. Yeah, it’s true, he wanted out, but it’s not up to him. It’s up to the Browns: they have his rights and, as he said, he wanted to put it to rest because it wasn’t sitting well with his teammates.

“People, it’s called damage control. This has not been a great experience for Odell. I don’t backtrack it at all, there’s no backtracking here, but it’s also not up to Odell.”

After Jarvis Landry Refutes Report, Reporter Michael Silver Doubles Down

The drama hit an all-time high early in the week when NFL.com’s Michael Silver reported that the “come get me” line that Glazer reported Beckham saying was being spouted by Browns in a loss to the Cardinals — including Jarvis Landry.

“More fallout from the Jarvis Landry tirade during the Browns-Cardinals game: I’m told by two sources that before the game ended, ‘multiple’ Browns players yelled at the Arizona sideline to ‘come get me’–asking to come play for the Cardinals. Landry, I’m told, was one of them,” Silver reported.

In response, Landry ripped Silver.

“Michael, or whoever the source was, it’s all about clicks now,” Landry said. “Don’t try to slander my name. If you didn’t hear me say it directly, you shouldn’t have to be able to report about it.

“I would never say nothing like that. I think that the passion and the team I play for, they trust and know my heart and know that I’m in this and I would never look to another team during a game, especially that we’re losing and say ‘Come get me’ with a worse record than we have.”

Like Glazer, Silver responded saying he trusts his sources an doubled-down.

“There have been a few times where I was wrong and that bothers me tremendously. Still bothers me every day,” Silver said on 95.7 The Game in the Bay Area. “When someone just denies something that I believe is true based on my reporting and my read of how good my sources are — in this case, I believe something was said by Jarvis Landry and other to a sideline full of … 125 people. I feel pretty strongly about this when I reported it based on who my sources are and I still do.”

