Browns’ Fans Continue to Troll Steelers’ Mason Rudolph

The helmet smashing incident between Cleveland Browns defensive end, Myles Garrett and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph happen almost a month ago. However, Browns and Steelers fans are still referring to the incident as they throw insults back and forth. A Browns fan even decided to have some fun with a friend’s car.

Browns fan in Tampa, Florida, by the name of Bill O’Brien, decorated his friend’s car to reflect Garrett hitting Rudolph with his helmet. O’Brien attached a Steelers helmet cutout to the rear windshield wiper, and when you turn on the back window wiper, the helmet smacks a Mason Rudolph cutout in the head.

A Browns fan turned their windshield wiper into a Steelers helmet hitting Mason Rudolph… (via Bill O'Brien/FB) pic.twitter.com/ImDOPFSMUi — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 6, 2019

“Just put this on my friends’ car here In Brandon, Florida!” Browns fan Bill O’Brien wrote on Facebook. “Brandon Browns Backers representing! Go Browns beat down the Stoolers!”

O’Brien posted the video to a Cleveland sports group on Facebook before the Week 13 game between the two teams. Pittsburgh got the last laugh with a 20-13 win over the Browns.

Fan Uses Myles Garrett and Mason Rudolph Tree Topper

On Thursday, Ryan Haidet of wkyc.com reported that Steve Schneider and his family decided to skip putting the traditional star or angel on the top of the tree. Instead, they decided to make there own tree topper, which is a recreation of the controversial scene between Myles Garrett and Mason Rudolph. The Myles Garrett figurine features a rotating arm swinging a black helmet at a Mason Rudolph look-alike character with the NFL theme song in the background.

Steve Schneider and his family live in Washington state, tweeted video of what he made.

“May I present the Schneider family Christmas tree topper!” Schneider Tweeted out. He would later follow up that tweet revealing that the city of Cleveland “contacted us about our creation, but it seems like no one wants to believe we are Hawks fans.”

Honestly, being from Seattle, we haven’t heard of a lot of these places that have shared it or written articles on this. Honestly, we are seahawks fans. Not dog in this fight! Hahahahha, said Schnieder.

The NFL suspended Myles Garrett indefinitely without pay for his part in the incident, and the league later fined Mason Rudolf for his role in the Thursday Night Football Brawl on November 14, 2019. Garrett will also have to meet with the commissioner’s office before being reinstated for the 2020 season.

The NFL also announced that it suspended Maurkice Pouncey for three games without pay along with defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, who was suspended for one game without pay for their role in the brawl. Both the Browns and Steelers organizations $250,000 each.

Ex-NBA Veteran Matt Barnes Blames Rudolph

After the indecent Ex- Golden State Warrior Matt Barnes shared his opinion on the brawl.

“Let’s keep in mind, none of this s*** would have happened if he didn’t try to pull Garrett’s helmet off. I’m sure he was frustrated; he had a horrible game, threw four picks, and was just frustrated. He had a natural reaction, but you have to think him trying to pull Garrett’s helmet off is what caused all this s***.”

“It didn’t work, Garrett pulled his helmet off and his two o-linemen were trying to defuse the situation, and he got up like Superman and tries to charge Garrett. Knowing that if Garrett didn’t have a helmet and just his hand, he would have whooped dude’s a** anyway,” Barnes said.

“I think the suspension fits – the rest of the season is what? Like six or seven more games. It shouldn’t go into next season, and there shouldn’t be any charges pressed.”

