Chiefs Sign Former Dolphins Cornerback, Host Familiar Lineman for Visit

It appears the Kansas City Chiefs could be preparing to sign an offensive lineman following an injury sustained by starting G Andrew Wylie during Sundays win over the New England Patriots.

On Tuesday afternoon, NFL Insider Adam Caplan reported that G Bryan Witzmann was in Kansas City for a visit with his former team.

#Chiefs had a familiar face in the building today: G Bryan Witzmann visited. — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) December 10, 2019

The 29-year-old journeyman can add the Chiefs to a growing list of NFL visits he’s made in recent weeks. The 6’7,” 320-pound offensive lineman was most recently with the Carolina Panthers before being released in early November. Since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2014, Witzmann has had stints with eight different NFL teams, including two seasons with the Chiefs in 2016 and 2017. He earned 13 starts in 27 total games with Kansas City, all of which came in 2017 during Alex Smith’s final season with the team.

According to NFL reporter Howard Balzer, the Chiefs could also be looking to add some new faces to their defensive backfield as they hosted two cornerbacks, Kemon Hall and Trevon Mathis, for tryouts on Tuesday.

Chiefs tryouts reported Tuesday: CBs Kemon Hall, Trevon Mathis. Visit reported: G Bryan Witzmann. — Howard Balzer (@HBalzer721) December 10, 2019

Chiefs make practice squad transaction

Kansas City did make an official transaction on Tuesday, aside from the free agent visits and workouts. As confirmed by Yahoo Sports NFL writer Terez A. Paylor on Twitter, the Chiefs have signed CB Chris Lammons to their practice squad. In order to clear a roster spot for the 23-year-old cornerback, the team also announced the release of DE Cameron Malveaux, who had been with the team since September, from the practice squad today.

The Chiefs have signed CB Chris Lammons to the practice squad, per a source. KC released DE Cameron Malveaux from the practice squad earlier today. — Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) December 10, 2019

Lammons initially entered the league in 2018 as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina. The 5’10,” 190-pound corner comes over from the Miami Dolphins where he saw his first extensive NFL action this season. In 12 games with Miami, Lammons totaled 12 tackles, three pass deflections and one interception in limited playing time. However, he did play on the majority of the Dolphins’ special teams snaps this season.

Chris Jones has strong words after win over Patriots

Chiefs DT Chris Jones recorded three tackles and his seventh sack of the season during Sunday’s 23-16 victory over the New England Patriots. Fresh off of his team’s controversial win, the defensive stalwart had some strong convictions while speaking with reporters after the game.

According to NFL Network reporter Mike Giardi, Jones expressed his belief that the Chiefs defense is now playing at a level capable of winning games on their own, rather than being carried by a stout offensive unit led by QB Patrick Mahomes. The fourth-year leader was also vocal about the Patriots’ failure to beat the Chiefs defense “straight up” and their reliance on gadget plays to put points on the board.

With the win in Week 14, the Chiefs clinched the AFC West division title for the fourth consecutive year. Kansas City (9-4) currently holds the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoff hunt so things could get interesting should they cross paths with New England (10-3) again next month.

