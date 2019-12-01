Chiefs Rookie Juan Thornhill Scores Impressive Pick-Six vs. Raiders [WATCH]

Kansas City Chiefs S Juan Thornhill’s strong rookie campaign just got even better.

In Week 13, the 2019 second-round pick (No. 63 overall) made his mark in a pivotal game against the AFC West division rival Oakland Raiders.

Late in the second quarter, Thornhill jumped a pass by Raiders QB Derek Carr and returned it for his first career touchdown, a 45-yard pick-six to put his team up 21-0 before halftime.

The 24-year-old safety out of Virginia has started his first 11 games for Kansas City and has recorded 42 tackles, three pass deflections, and an interception heading to date.

