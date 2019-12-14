UFC Star Colby Covington Savagely Trolls Raiders Ahead of Title Fight

Colby Covington may be one of the most gifted fighters in the UFC, but he sure is gaining a lot of haters along the way. He’s outspoken, he’s controversial and he’s dominant. On Saturday night, he’ll be trying to win the welterweight belt from Kamaru Usman at UFC 245. Both fighters have only lost one fight in their careers, so it should make for an epic title fight.

The fight will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada, and it’s clear the crowds aren’t fans of his. At the weigh-ins, Covington was showered with boos and he decided to take a dig at the football team that will soon be calling the city home.

“Las Vegas, this is how you treat a winner?” asked Covington to the booing crowd. “This is how you treat a champion? No wonder the Oakland Raiders are going to come here. They’re going to fit in right in with the rest of you losers.”

He can now add Raider fans to his long list of enemies. Considering Covington only grew up a few hours away from the Oakland Coliseum, you would think he’d have a little more respect for the team. It’s true, the Raiders haven’t been a good team for quite a while and they’re about to play their last game in Oakland. Las Vegas is going to want a winner, so hopefully, the team can prove Covington wrong.

Joe Rogan Has Huge Praise for Covington

Despite talking quite a bit of trash, there’s no doubt Covington can back it up. Longtime UFC commentator Joe Rogan had some massive praise for the fighter.

“Let me tell you something,” Rogan said on his JRE Experience podcast. “He’s a really nice guy, he’s smart as s**t and his f*****g discipline is unparalleled.”

Covington’s political leanings have gotten him into some hot water, but Rogan thinks it will only help him.

“People look at him with that stupid suit on and the MAGA hat carrying around Donald Trump Jr.’s book, it’s f*****g amazing man. It is the best act that anybody has ever put on in the UFC. All these other guys are talking s**t, he’s talking s**t as a character. He made a guy. If he gets through and beats Kamaru Usman, and it gets on the internet and becomes a ‘thing,’ he could be the next huge superstar. He knows what he’s doing. You and I both know that.”

Matt Hughes Has Message for Covington

Among Covington’s supporters is UFC legend and former welterweight champion Matt Hughes, who had a message for the contender ahead of his fight.

“If only he would have warned me to stay off the tracks sooner… would have spared me from going through 2 years of absolute hell. I wish Colby Covington and all of American Top Team the best of luck tonight! Looking forward to these fights!! On a side note, who thinks I should teach him how a real welterweight is supposed to fight???”

Things could get really interesting in the UFC if Covington pulls off the win. It’s a battle between two wrestlers, so it could come down to who has the better stand-up game. Usman is no slouch. Covington is going to need to have the fight of life to pull off this win.

