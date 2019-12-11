Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Updates Injury Status for Week 15 vs. Rams

Dak Prescott is battered and bruised but in no danger of missing Sunday’s home showdown with the Los Angeles Rams.

The Cowboys‘ franchise quarterback echoed coach Jason Garrett’s claim that Prescott emerged from Week 14 in “OK” shape despite a sprained left hand and an injury to his right (throwing) index finger.

“Just part of the game, honestly,” Prescott said Monday on 105.3 The Fan. “My hands, they usually take a beating. That is the one place … I don’t know if it’s when I throw, I bring them back in and then I get hit or I’m protecting myself, whether it’s throwing a stiff arm or not. But my hands are usually what gets beat up and just got beat up a little bit more.”

Prescott completed 27-of-49 passes (55 percent) for 334 yards and a touchdown against Chicago. The stat line wasn’t as gaudy as it sounds; a majority of his air yards came in the fourth quarter, with the Bears on cruise control, comfortably leading by multiple possessions.

Reality is, Dak was inaccurate for the duration of the defeat. And he can’t blame the weather conditions, such as Dallas could for their Week 12 loss to New England. It was simply a forgettable outing, underscored by a sieve-like offensive line, sans starting guard Connor Williams, allowing continual pressure. Chicago racked up eight hits and two sacks on Prescott, along with countless hurries.

The injuries don’t excuse Dak’s stunningly poor performance. But they might explain it.

Prescott’s hurting hands add a level of difficulty to a matchup with the 8-5 Rams, who own the league’s eight-best defense in total yards and the 10th-ranked secondary, which limits opponents to 221.2 yards per game.

Woods Set to Return to Action

His newfound legal battle isn’t yet behind him, but Antwaun Woods has recovered from a sprained MCL that’s sidelined him since Nov. 24. Per D210Sports’ Brianna Dix, the 310-pound nose tackle tentatively is expected to practice and play versus Los Angeles.

A former undrafted free agent and two-year starter at the nose, Woods has collected 15 tackles across eight appearances in 2019. He’d been replaced in the lineup by a combination of Christian Covington and second-round rookie Trysten Hill, previously a weekly inactive.

Woods was busted last Tuesday during a traffic stop and arrested for possession of marijuana over two ounces, tampering with evidence, and possession of paraphernalia. The possession charge is a misdemeanor under Texas law, but the tampering charge is a third-degree felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

“Obviously a disappointing situation,” Garrett said last Friday, per ESPN.com. “I don’t know all the details of the situation right now but not something we want.”

Cowboys Move WR to Injured Reserve

Cedrick Wilson’s season is, in fact, over. Although the second-year wide receiver avoided an ACL tear in last week’s loss to Chicago, the Cowboys have placed Wilson on injured reserve, the team announced Tuesday.

In a corresponding transaction, Dallas elevated offensive tackle Mitch Hyatt from the practice squad to the active roster. Earlier Tuesday, the team added track star-turned-WR Cyril Grayson to the taxi squad.

Garrett confirmed last Friday that Wilson was expected to miss four-to-six weeks after an MRI revealed a sprain — but no tear — to his knee ligament. He was seen leaving Soldier Field on crutches.

