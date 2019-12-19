Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Announces Status for Week 16 vs. Eagles

Neither his bum hands nor his weakened throwing shoulder can keep Dak Prescott from the biggest game of the Dallas Cowboys‘ season.

Prescott, nursing a sprained right AC joint, held court with reporters Thursday and announced that he’ll be under center Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“I’ll be good to go Sunday,” he said, per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I’m getting better, simple as that. Mobility, function of it, it’s all improving. That’s the key. That’s the goal.”

For the second straight day, Prescott was largely a bystander at practice, watching as backup QB Cooper Rush assumed first-string reps. Prescott took part in individual drills Thursday while soaking up mental reps. He plans on throwing and working out in full Saturday, at the latest, ahead of the monumental divisional showdown from Lincoln Financial Field.

“It’s frustrating. I’m a guy that likes to be in the action,” Prescott said, per ESPN. “I don’t like to sit back, don’t like to take any reps off, but it’s good mentally. It’s always fun just challenging yourself, and right now it’s just a mental challenge. Same preparation in the game plan, if not doubling down, since I don’t get those physical reps.”

Prescott confirmed his AC joint issue, which required an MRI, occurred in the first quarter of last week’s victory over the Los Angeles Rams, when linebacker Clay Matthews landed on top of him following a scramble near the sideline. He acknowledged, however, that not only has he dealt with this injury in the past — “every other week” at Mississippi State — the should-be Pro Bowler finished the Rams game “without it being an issue.”

“And I expect the same this Sunday,” he said.

In the midst of a career campaign, the NFL’s second-leader passer (4,334 yards) is hoping to punch the 7-7 Cowboys’ postseason ticket in the ever-friendly confines of Philly. A win locks up the NFC East title and assures Dallas of at least one home playoff tilt.

“This is what you play the game for,” Prescott said, per ESPN. “When I was a little boy and dreamed about being the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys, this is the situation you thought about being in and excited for this moment, this opportunity for our team.”

Jerry Jones Expects ‘Top’ Showing from Dak

Before Prescott strongly declared his Week 16 status, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones heavily intimated that the contract-year signal-caller will play, and play well, against the Eagles.

“I’m totally convinced he’ll be in top form,” Jones said Thursday during an interview with 105.3 The Fan. “We gotta have him in top form and he will be in top form.”

From top to bottom, the Cowboys don’t seem too concerned about Prescott’s availability. His teammates never doubted that he’d suit up and his coaches aren’t worried about the shoulder conflicting with his prior wrist and finger ailments.

“Seem like they are doing fine,” Garrett said, per The Fan.

Cowboys Given Good News on Prescott’s Shoulder: Report

According to ESPN’s Ed Werder, Prescott did not sustain damage to the rotator cuff in his shoulder, a far more serious injury. Similarly, two Cowboys “front office sources” tell WFAA’s Mike Leslie the team doesn’t anticipate Prescott bombing at The Linc.

“Both say that the injury should clear up in time for Dak to play without any compromised effectiveness,” Leslie tweeted.



This is a best-case scenario for Prescott, who played through the shoulder pain with little hindrance, completing 15-of-23 balls for 212 yards and two touchdowns in Dallas’ 44-21 destruction of the Rams — good for a sparkling 123.8 QB rating.

