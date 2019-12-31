Cowboys Add Alluring ‘Run-Dominant’ Candidate to Coaching Search: Report

Lamar Jackson’s enthralling MVP-caliber season with the Baltimore Ravens could elevate his offensive coordinator to an NFL head coach gig — perhaps in Dallas.

According to Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson, “there is some support” within the Cowboys organization to sniff around “run-dominant” Ravens play-caller Greg Roman, who’s drawing league-wide interest in this year’s coaching cycle.

“A name to keep an eye on with the #Cowboys: #Ravens OC Greg Roman. With the Garrett situation still unresolved, Dallas hasn’t requested an interview, but I’m told there is some support for a look at Roman,” Robinson tweeted Tuesday. “Dak isn’t Lamar Jackson, but Roman’s run-dominant concepts are appealing.”

Robinson’s report came on the heels of a Monday tweet in which he termed the Cowboys’ potential search for Jason Garrett’s replacement “a bit of a mystery,” as they’ve yet to schedule interviews with prospective candidates or even officially dismiss Garrett, whose contract expires on Jan 14.

“Thus far, the candidate group has a strong college theme w/ Rhule, Riley & Meyer,” Robinson wrote. “I’m not sold on Meyer being realistic, but Jason Garrett, Lincoln Riley and Urban all having the same agency repping them might explain some of this ambiguity.”

A career assistant, Roman, 47, has experienced success in each NFL stop — from San Francisco (2011-14) to Buffalo (2015-16) to Baltimore (2017-present). He coaxed production out of quarterbacks ranging from Colin Kaepernick to Joe Flacco to Jackson.

His work with the former Louisville star, the Ravens’ 2018 first-round draft pick, has been most impressive. Roman transformed Jackson from a rookie QB so raw he rarely attempted passes into a gameplan-immune weapon, equally deadly through the air and on the ground.

The 14-2 Ravens, who secured homefield advantage throughout the playoffs, boast the league’s top-ranked scoring offense, averaging 33.2 points per game. They’re also tops in rushing (206.0 YPG) and second in total yards per game (407.6).

Under Roman’s tutelage, in his first year as a full-time starter, Jackson completed 265-of-401 balls (66.1 percent) for 3,127 yards, 36 touchdowns and only six interceptions. He added 1,206 yards and seven TDs on 176 carries, breaking Michael Vick’s single-season QB rushing record.

In Dallas, Roman would be tasked with leveling up Dak Prescott, more pocket-passer than scrambler, who once-upon-a-time was mentioned in the same MVP breath as Jackson. Prescott is scheduled to hit unrestricted free agent in March, but the team is prepared to retain him via a long-term deal or the franchise tag.

Roman Addresses NFL Courtship

If the Cowboys want him, they’re going to have to stave off serious competition from the Cleveland Browns, who fired Freddie Kitchens and quickly requested permission to interview Roman. He’s allowed conduct interviews with the Ravens on a postseason bye and appears willing to explore the opportunity.

“All of us would probably say that we would want to be a head coach, and that’s what you work towards,” Roman said Tuesday, via ESPN’s Jamison Hensley. “I’m very grateful to be in an organization that encourages that mindset.”

The Browns, having fired general manager John Dorsey on Tuesday, also have expressed interest in Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, former Packers HC Mike McCarthy, and Baylor HC Matt Rhule, who declined an interview request.



If Roman eschews the chance to swap AFC North hats, the Cowboys likely would give him a call. He’s the lone publicly-known candidate employed at the professional level, joining Rhule, former Ohio State HC Urban Meyer, and Oklahoma HC Lincoln Riley.

Still No Resolution on Garrett

The Cowboys could not reach a decision on their lame-duck coach on Monday following a day of exit interviews and farewells. A second meeting Tuesday proved just as fruitless.

I’m being told there will likely be no news today on the Jason Garrett front. Meeting is over. Remaining coaches and staffers in the building heading home 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) December 31, 2019

The Dallas Morning News reports there will be another meeting at an undisclosed date. Garrett was fully expected to receive his walking papers, going so far as to encourage his staff to tidy up their resumes, but owner Jerry Jones and team VP Stephen Jones apparently remain hesitant on ripping off the decade-old band-aid.

