Latest Update Brings Head-Scratching Confusion to Jason Garrett, Cowboys Saga

Rather than formally dismiss him on Black Monday, amid exit interviews and extended farewells, the Dallas Cowboys opted for a second meeting with head coach Jason Garrett.

Tuesday’s pow-wow between the 53-year-old and his bosses, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and team vice president Stephen Jones, proved just as fruitless.

The trio spoke for about an hour-and-a-half before Dallas coaches and staff members, per NFL Network’s Jane Slater, were sent home for the day — a sign that no announcement on Garrett’s is forthcoming.

What’s more, the Dallas Morning News’ David Moore reports a third meeting is scheduled for an undisclosed date as the Joneses drag out what should have been an open-and-shut decision.

“Jason Garrett will have yet another discussion with Jerry & Stephen Jones before his status is resolved, a source said. It’s unclear at this time when that discussion will take place,” Moore tweeted.



What could they possibly need to discuss after the Cowboys logged their sixth playoff-less season under Garrett? What else is left to consider following a disappointing 8-8 finish underscored by brutal losses to the Jets, Bears, and Eagles? It’s baffling that, while other teams get a jump on their coaching searches, the Cowboys are slow-playing the process, taking a simple matter and making it mind-numbingly difficult.

One tinfoil-head theory suggests the brain trust is working out an arrangement to reassign Garrett in a new, front-office role. Local media members, including The Athletic’s Bob Sturm, aren’t so sure, however.

I know this is growing in popularity, but I say it is roughly a 0% chance Garrett stays in a front office capacity. Coaches want to coach and he is a coach. — Bob Sturm (@SportsSturm) December 31, 2019

Jerry Jones claimed after Sunday’s season-ending victory over the Redskins that he envisions making wholesale changes, but there’s “no door shut here” and no “sharable timeline” in mind regarding Garrett’s fate.