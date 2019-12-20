Jason Witten, Cowboys Teammates Call Out ‘Those Damn Fans’ in Philly

The not-so-friendly confines of Lincoln Financial Field will host Sunday’s NFC East title game between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles.

It’s a house of horrors for any opponent — especially the Eagles’ hated rival, who green-and-black-clad fans are quick to, ahem, salute.

“A 90-year old lady gives you the bird, it’s fun, it gets you excited,” Cowboys safety Jeff Heath said Friday, per the Dallas Morning News.



As a 37-year-old who’s spent his entire playing career in Dallas, tight end Jason Witten is intimately familiar with Philadelphia faithful. Across 30 career contests against the Eagles, Witten’s heard every insult imaginable emanating from the same bunch who once pelted Santa Claus with snowballs. It was grating at first, and for a while longer.

But, now, 16 years later, Witten accepts them for who they are. And a level of appreciation has been developed along the way.

“It’s a great place to play,” he said Thursday, per the DMN. “Those damn fans, I mean, I tell you. They’re great fans for Philly. They call you every name in the book. No greater feeling than going up there and getting a win.”

Sean Lee’s father, apparently, is of a different opinion. Maybe because he’s usually in the stands as opposed to down on the field, relatively safe from flying objects. But he isn’t afraid to — put it this way — defend the Cowboys’ honor.

“There’s always a 50-50 shot whether he’ll get in a fight,” Lee said Friday, via USA Today. “He’s intense.”

The 122nd all-time meeting of the foes is the biggest game of each teams’ season. The 7-7 Cowboys can clinch the division by completing the 2019 sweep while effectively eliminating 7-7 Philly from playoff contention. Meaningful December football with an opportunity to drive the final stake through the Eagles’ heart?

It doesn’t get any better.

“When you’re working and you’re thinking about the opportunity to come back, it’s for games like this and moments like this,” Witten said, per ESPN. “I’m thrilled to be a part of it. But I also know what it takes. Think about what that’s going to feel like 7:30 Sunday night, to win a division, regardless of how you do it … Trust me, I’m going to do everything I can to come away with a win.”

Pederson Changes Tunes for Second Meeting

The last time the Cowboys and Eagles played, the latter’s head coach, Doug Pederson, boldly guaranteed a victory. It blew up in his face in spectacular fashion, as Dallas curb-stomped Philadelphia, 37-10, on Oct. 20.

Pederson adopted an alternate strategy with his squad on life support. Instead of rattling the bee’s nest, he’s steering clear of its contents, careful to avoid getting stung. Again.

“The Cowboys have been a team we’ve struggled with. […] They’ve had our number here since my time in Philly. [….] It’s just this one team that kind of has our number right now,” Pederson said.

