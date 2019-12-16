Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Appraises Jason Garrett’s Future Following Rams Rout

Just as he wasn’t ready to give up on Jason Garrett in the worst of times, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones isn’t committing to the walk-year coach in the best of times.

The middle ground is where Jones resides after Dallas destroyed the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Perspective is needed following the 44-21 beatdown at AT&T Stadium, which moved the 7-7 Cowboys to within one victory of an NFC East title.

“That implies that I’d concluded and had assessed the future, and that’s not correct,” Jones said Sunday evening when asked if he reassessed the coaching staff, via Pro Football Talk. “So I had not reached that point, and wouldn’t under any circumstances until this season is over. What it does is remind me the season’s not over. That’s a plus thing. We’ve got a long road to hoe, but we’ve got a huge challenge coming up here this weekend up in Philadelphia. But this is what the doctor ordered to go get ready to play the Eagles.”

Jones has already stated his intention to retain Garrett for the duration of the 2019 campaign, and Garrett — whose contract is set to expire — reportedly needs to make the NFC Championship game likely to ensure he sticks around.

The status quo, Jones believes, will best serve the Cowboys, as Garrett, he feels, gives the club the best chance at reaching the Super Bowl this season. Sunday’s domination of the Rams serves as a vehicle to forward that dream, which is a step closer to materializing in Jerry’s world.

“You know that I have that as a common thesis as I stand here with you, as someone who’s had a dream and lived a dream,” Jones said, via PFT. “I certainly, if anyone can, believe that those kinds of things can happen to you. I don’t have to think that it’s something you read about or it happens to somebody else. I’ve had it happen to me in many ways in my life. Yes, I think we can live a dream here and have some good things happen.”

Cowboys Playoff Picture: Updated Outlook After Win vs. Rams

Through everything — swirling coaching rumors, player arrests, and a three-game losing streak — the Cowboys find themselves on the precipice of the postseason.

After demolishing the Rams at AT&T Stadium, Dallas is facing a win-and-in scenario: Defeat the rival Eagles next week and secure a ticket to the tournament, and the division crown, thanks to the NFL’s tiebreaking scenarios.

It doesn’t matter if Dallas loses its final regular-season game as long as they beat 7-7 Philadelphia, who kept alive their playoff hopes Sunday by outlasting the hapless Washington Redskins, 37-27.

The Cowboys initiated a ripple effect throughout the entire conference. The Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers all clinched playoff berths following the trouncing, which put 8-6 Los Angeles, clinging to wild-card aspirations, on life support.

It sets up a gargantuan showdown at Lincoln Financial Field in Week 16. Dallas is in the driver’s seat, and their destination is within sight. The only thing separating them from January football is Doug Pederson’s bunch.

