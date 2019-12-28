Cowboys Add Former Undrafted Free Agent to Roster, Release Veteran DB

In a foreboding sign for Byron Jones, the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday promoted cornerback Donovan Olumba from the practice squad to the active roster, the team announced.

Defensive back Josh Jones — a former Packers starter signed before Dallas’ Week 5 loss to Green Bay — was released in a corresponding move.

A 2018 undrafted free agent, Olumba idled his rookie campaign on the Cowboys’ practice squad and signed a reserve/futures deal this past January. He spent the 2019 offseason with the organization, notching three pass breakups and an interception across four preseason appearances. He was waived at final cuts and re-added to the taxi squad, where he’d remained.

Olumba (6-2, 205) played collegiately at Portland State, where he made 15 solo tackles and seven pass deflections from 2017-18.

He figures to be active for Sunday’s must-win season finale against the Redskins, with Jones (ankle) listed as questionable — a game-time decision. Olumba, if he dresses, would slide in behind Chidobe Awuzie, Jourdan Lewis, Deante Burton, and C.J. Goodwin.

Latest on Jones’ Injury, Status

Jones popped up on the injury report after spraining his ankle during Thursday’s practice while taking part in individual drills. He did not practice Friday and was given the questionable tag.

“Traditional ankle sprain that ballooned up on him,” Cowboys VP Stephen Jones said Friday, per the Dallas Morning News. “It’s going to be a question mark whether he can play or not. It’ll be a game-time decision.”

Some believe Jones is trending toward the doubtful side since he was spotted by media members in a walking boot 48 hours before the club is set to do battle. Regardless, the impending unrestricted free agent will test the ankle in pre-game warmups and a final determination then will be made.

Cowboys Work Out 5 Players, Including Two DBs: Report

The Cowboys on Friday hosted five players for tryouts, according to multiple media reports, with an eye on potentially inking the free agents to reserve/futures pacts beginning next week.

The workout group consisted of running back Alex Barnes, defensive backs Derrick Jones and Derrick Kindred, wide receiver Derel Walker, and quarterback A.J. Bush, per ESPN’s Todd Archer.

A former fourth-round draft pick of the Browns, Kindred is the biggest name of the bunch. The 26-year-old started 17 games for the Browns from 2016-18, logging 148 combined tackles, 12 passes defensed, and two interceptions.

He had cups of coffee with the Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets this preseason, appearing in two contests apiece, but has since been left untouched on the open market.

It’s a little telling the Cowboys would bring in a pair of secondary defenders considering Jones, Goodwin, and CB Anthony Brown and starting safety Jeff Heath are slated to hit unrestricted free agency in March.

