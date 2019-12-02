6 Best Cyber Monday Soccer Deals on Amazon

There are still plenty of Cyber Monday sports deals still available, all designed to save you money.
So to help you out, we’ve compiled a list below of the some of the most popular and best Cyber Monday soccer deals, which include sales on equipment and training aids, among other items.
Act quickly, though! There are only a few hours of Cyber Monday left!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The SKLZ Star-Kick Hands Free Solo Soccer Trainer is a great to hone your on-field skills when nobody else is around.
First start by putting a ball in the glove and the belt portion around your waist, then you’re all set. From there you kick away and can practice shooting, passing, receiving, dribbling, juggling, ball control, and throw-ins for field players. It works for goalies as well when it comes to punting and overall reflexes. Keep at it and you’ll see improvement in your ball control and accuracy.
The adjustable cord, which has a maximum stretch up to 18 feet, will ensure an efficient practice as it returns the ball so you don’t have to chase it down. It’s compact and easily fit in most soccer bags and backpacks.
See more available Soccer Training Equipment on Amazon.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Maximize your practice time to practice and not retrieving soccer balls with the Goalrilla Striker Rebound Soccer Trainer.
Designed to sharpen your skills on shooting, goalkeeping, receiving, throw-ins, and more, the net is super responsive and double-sided so it will prevent the ball from getting stuck in the back.
The net itself is made of nylon and the base is made of powder-coated steel for a sturdy base. It’s designed for players of all ages and skill levels.
Check out more Soccer Rebounder Trainer Nets for other options.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
What would a list best Cyber Monday soccer deals be without an actual soccer ball on it?
The Wilson Traditional Soccer Ball has a durable synthetic leather cover with a butyl rubber interior bladder for better air and shape retention. It’s got a traditional, yet sleek, panel design with silver accents.
It’s available in sizes 3, 4, and 5.
Don’t forget an air pump, just in case you need to re-fill at some point.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
It’s never too early to get the future soccer stars out on the pitch learning the game. And the Paw Patrol Junior Soccer Ball will help even the littlest ones work on their game and coordination.
Measuring 7 inches around, it’s a lightweight ball meant for indoor play. But it can be used outside (grass is recommended). It has vibrant graphics of some of the youngsters favorite character. The ball comes deflated.
Add in the Franklin Sports Blackhawk Portable Soccer Goal and you might have a future superstar on your hands.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
It’s winter so ’tis the season for Futsal, a variation of soccer played on smalller, hard court and normally indoors.
The Senda Rio Premium Training Low-Bounce Futsal Ball is smaller than a typical ball making it a bit harder to control. The goal is to improve your handling skills so when you get the outdoors soccer season, your skills have improved. The low-bounce effect keeps the game “low,” which is also a plus when trying to improve your handling, dribbling, passing, and other necessary skills.
Made exclusively with harder, indoor courts in mind, the ball has a durable cover with quality stitching and a rubber/synthetic interior bladder for better air retention. There are a handful of Senda Soccer Products available this Cyber Monday.
See more Futsal Balls & Equipment on Amazon for other options.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
OK, so technically it’s not real soccer, but foosball is competitve and it will improve your hand-eye coordination. And the Hathaway Metropolitan 54-Inch Foosball Table is one of more attractive and stylish models on the market.
- It has a cherry wood finish with EZ-Spin bearings to ensure a fast pace game. There are ergonomic handles and it has a traditional, competition-worthy 13-player, 3-goalie configuration.
The legs are reinforced with integrated leg levelers to make sure you’ll always have a level playing surface. Above each goal is a manual scoring system. It includes two regulation-sized balls. The table measures 54 inches long by 29 inches wide by 34 inches high, with a playing surface of 46 1/4 inches long and 26 3/4 inches wide.
Want more options? Take a look at more foosball tables to compare.